FIRTH – The Firth Cougars boys' basketball program has been the stuff that legends are made of.
There are seven state championship banners hanging in the Firth High School gymnasium, all earned in a mere 10 years and all earned under the guidance of head coach Scott Adams.
Adams stepped down several years ago in order to spend more time with his family and to be able to watch his daughters who at the time were both standout volleyball players at Firth.
Both of those young ladies have moved on to the next level as volleyball players and Adams was convinced to return to the bench of the boys' program at Firth.
A year ago, he began the process of getting the team back to the state tournament and found that he was rebuilding the program after only two years away.
He finished second in the tough Nuclear Conference to eventual state champion North Fremont and failed to get to the state tournament when the Cougars lost a play-in game. He was that close to getting to the promised land and a chance to add another banner to the collection at the Firth gym.
That was then and this is now.
Adams returns a host of starters from last year's team and a wealth of experience, so the expectations may be high for this year and the players on the team.
Heading the cast of returners are post/wing Taedyn Jacobsen who will likely be the team's leading scorer. He will also be instrumental on the boards.
Athan Blonquist has all the tools to be the team's best rebounder, giving the Cougars bulk in the middle and the strength to battle the bigs around the basket.
Jaxon Howell will likely be the point guard and the tall, slender ball handler will be instrumental as he adds an element of outside shooting that is necessary in this day and age.
Kaden Arave gained a lot of experience a year ago and is a bit taller and more aggressive around the paint area than he was a year ago.
The rest of the team will be made up of a host of players that have moved up the depth chart for Adams, who is an expert at using players all over the floor, stressing defense and rebounding. That is what has become known as Firth basketball and that is the way the Cougars will bring it this year.
In a recent jamboree, the Cougars may have started a bit slowly, but they gathered themselves and played well against both Thunder Ridge, a 5A program that has been mentioned as a contender in the High Country Conference. Thunder Ridge jumped out, but the Cougars battled back.
They also played Snake River, who has been mentioned as one of the stronger teams in 3A and while the Panthers may have given the Cougars a bit of trouble defensively, the Cougars learned from the experience and will only be better for the effort.
The Cougars will have a tough schedule, but that is the way Adams prefers to do things. He has shown us all year after year that the tough games early on become wins in January and February. Adams always wants to be playing his best basketball when it counts and that is during the district and state tournaments. You can count on the Cougars being the best they can be when it counts down the stretch and during the conference season and tournament time.
The schedule will have the usual suspects like teams from the South East Idaho Conference such as Bear Lake, West Side, Malad and of course South Fremont will show up in there somewhere, just like always.
The trick will be to negotiate the regular season schedule without any injuries and prepare themselves for the District 6/Nuclear Conference tournament.
The Cougars will be among the favorites to win, but the tough conference teams will likely be North Fremont, the defending state champions, and as always, West Jefferson will waiting in there somewhere with upsets on their mind, just like always.
There are very few surprises when it comes to the Nuclear Conference and like always, it will come down to who plays the best during the tournament and the best team in the tournament usually comes away with a great chance at a state title.
It is very likely that it could be this Cougar team if they develop as they are expected to and learn to play like a team and like Scott Adams wants them to.
2020-2021 Cougar Boys' Basketball Schedule
Wednesday, December 9 Malad AWAY 7 pm
Friday, December 11 Aberdeen AWAY 7 pm
Tuesday, December 15 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, December 18 Malad HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 22 West Side HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 29 Bear Lake AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 6 Bear Lake HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 7 West Side AWAY 7 pm
Tuesday, January 12 South Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 14 North Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 20 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 22 Salmon AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 26 North Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 28 Ririe AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, February 5 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, February 10 Salmon HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, February 12 Ririe HOME 7:30 pm
February 15-25 District Tourney TBA South Fremont TBA
March 4-6 State Tourney Boise TBA TBA