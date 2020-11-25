BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, fresh from back-to-back trips to the 4A state girls’ basketball tournament, will start the season with a number of changes.
Gone will be Tenleigh Smith, who has led the team from the point guard position for the past three seasons.
Gone will be several seniors who graduated, including Kristen Thomas and Gracie Anderson, both of whom will be playing basketball at the next level.
Gone as well will be coach Courtnei Smith, who did not have her contract renewed and has now surfaced at Idaho State University.
The news is not all bad, as the Lady Broncos will be under the guidance of coach Raimee Beck-Odum who was a great player and scorer when she played at Blackfoot and took her skills to the next level where she set numerous scoring records for the Air Force Academy.
Coach Odum will also have two starters back along with a couple of players who were instrumental off the bench in Hadley Humpherys and Izzy Arave.
Humpherys is a force inside, but the team had trouble getting the ball to her in her scoring position so work on the pass to the low post will be a priority for Blackfoot to ensure that Humpherys can be the 15-20 point scorer they will need her to be. Humpherys will also need to be at least a 10 rebounds per game player, so she cannot be used as a decoy on the outside because, quite frankly, there isn’t anyone else who can be that presence inside on this team.
Arave cannot go into any type of a slump from the outside. She is the main threat the Lady Broncos have from the outside. If she gets into any slumps at all, the Lady Broncos will be in trouble because there just isn’t anyone who can step up and fill her shoes with any consistency.
Kianna Wright will be heavily counted upon, not only to score, but to rebound and play defense and she will need to be the third wheel in the starting lineup to support both Humpherys and Arave, sharing the scoring load between the three.
There are some nice role players on this team that just need to get some confidence and consistency to their game. One of those is Tylar Dalley, who is athletic, has a nice shot and can play some defense. It would be great if she could also step in and be the rebounder off the bench that teams so often need to see when they check in.
The rest of the team, at least from a year ago, are inconsistent at best in their play and will rely heavily on the coaching staff to bring them up to par to be a contributor on the varsity level.
Don’t be surprised if there are changes made to the roster as the season goes along, mainly because there is some talent on the junior varsity squad and some of that talent will be able to help the varsity get to the postseason.
It will be interesting to watch how all of that shakes out during the season.
The schedule is not an easy one. There are games with the 5A schools in the High Country Conference, which I am against because of the potential for injury. If you keep tempting fate by playing eight to 10 games per year against 5A schools, you will pay the price eventually.
This year, the Lady Broncos play games against Madison, Thunder Ridge, Rigby and Idaho Falls with two games each against Thunder Ridge, Rigby, and Idaho Falls. A nice addition to the schedule is the home-and-home with Minico and Century and those games will do more to build this squad than playing additional games against the 5A schools.
This should be an interesting year for the Lady Broncos and fans should be conscious of the fact that it will be a rebuilding year due to the losses of three starters and one key sub. It is just too tough to fill in those holes, plus a new coaching philosophy all at one time.
This team should be fun, they should be exciting, and they will be playing their best basketball at the end of the season, just in time for the District 6 tournament and the possibility of advancing to the state tournament.
2020-2021 Lady Bronco Basketball Schedule
Saturday, November 14 Madison AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 17 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, November 19 Century HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 24 Idaho Falls HOME Canceled and rescheduled
Tuesday, December 1 Shelley HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 3 Pocatello HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 5 Rigby AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, December 9 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, December 11 Skyline HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 15 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 22 Minico HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 2 Minico AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 6 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 8 Rigby HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 12 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 14 Thunder Ridge HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 16 Century AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 20 Shelley AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 22 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 26 Bonneville HOME 7:30 pm Senior Night
Monday, February 1 District 6 Tournament TBA TBA
Thursday, February 18-20 State Tournament TBA TBA