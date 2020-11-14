FIRTH — It is another year and another team that will have a great fan following in Firth as the Lady Cougars will make another attempt at reaching the 2A state girls’ basketball tournament.
It isn’t as if they haven’t been getting to the tournament, after all they were state champions as recently as 2014 and have been regular competitors for a berth at state since then.
A great example was a year ago, when the Lady Cougars made it to a play-in game against Bear Lake before bowing out.
Under head coach Sharla Cook, the Lady Cougars are always competitive and play very sound basketball. They also play in arguably the toughest 2A conference in the state where North Fremont, Ririe and others have regularly challenged for not only the conference title, but also the state title.
The Lady Cougars graduated a four-year starter last spring in Hailey Gee, but return a nucleus of five seniors who all have starting experience.
The inside game will be spearheaded by senior Kiley Mecham and Brooklyn Clayson and a quartet of guards will fill out the lineup beginning with Hailey Barker, Megan Jolley, Cassi Robbins, and Nicole McKinnon.
All of those guards have experience starting and play various roles on the team. Barker is the point guard and the offense will flow through her. She will lead the team and may even be the leading scorer this year. She can hit the three, make the outlet pass from defense, and find the open man inside.
Megan Jolley is a fine shooter from long range and can keep the team in a game or bring them back into a game with a timely three-pointer and is an excellent free throw shooter.
Cassi Robbins, while a standout defensive player, also can hit the three and won a couple of games a year ago with a last second long ball. She will always be a threat.
Nicole McKinnon is an energy bug, much like the Energizer Bunny. She can bring energy to the team from the bench or fill in as a starter in case of injury and is an integral part of this team.
The bench may be a work in progress for coach Cook, who had 14 freshmen try out for the team, so youth will be a big part of building this program and the future will be bright.
The toughest thing may be getting through the conference slate where Ririe appears to be a big hurdle for everyone in the Nuclear Conference. You also must respect teams from West Jefferson and North Fremont and travel is never easy for the Nuclear Conference members. Weather can play havoc on those traveling plans and places like Salmon are never an easy trip.
The Lady Cougars have talent, there is no doubt about it. They also have a lot of athleticism and most of the players compete in two or three sports.
There is always a transition time as the team moves from volleyball to basketball and that will be the case again this year as a good number of the players just finished competing at the 2A state volleyball championships and a couple including Cassi Robbins just competed in the state cross country meet as well.
How quick the team can make the transition to basketball from the other sports and how quickly a couple of the players can overcome the early season injury bug will also play a role in the development of the team.
“We have some really good players this year and lots of kids turned out for basketball,” Cook said. “We know that Ririe will be tough from what we saw during the summer basketball, and we play in a tough conference, so it will be how quickly we can develop into the team that we will be by season’s end.”
With Cook at the helm, these Lady Cougars will be fundamentally sound, but turnovers are always a concern and that will be one area of concern.
Defense will be another concern and the early season has seen the Lady Cougars working on various aspects of the defensive game. Lots of two-on-two, three-on-three and even four-on-four drills have been observed during practices and in their lone jamboree. The Lady Cougars were dominant in a win over the 1A Butte County Pirates, but were also in trouble with the 4A Skyline Grizzlies, who put a lot of height on the floor and shot lights out from beyond the three-point arc.
This could be any kind of a season for the Lady Cougars, but any predictions on their success will be withheld until they get into conference play. That is where the state berths are determined anyway.
One thing for sure is that the Lady Cougars will battle in each and every game and they have the shooters to keep them in the game.
They have a great athlete inside with Kiley Mecham who can sky after rebounds and play solid defense and is capable of a solid point output as well. How well the team transitions from a year ago to this year will remain to be seen.
Of course, the Lady Cougars never duck an opponent and their schedule reflects that as well, especially early in the season.
2020 Firth Lady Cougars Basketball Schedule
Saturday, November 14 Bear Lake AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, November 18 Aberdeen AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, November 20 Malad HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 24 West Side HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 1 Aberdeen HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, December 4 Cole Valley AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 5 Fruitland AWAY 2:30 pm
Tuesday, December 8 South Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 10 Malad AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 12 Bear Lake HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 15 North Fremont AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, December 18 West Side AWAY 7:00 pm
Tuesday, January 5 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 7 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 9 Salmon AWAY 2:30 pm
Wednesday, January 13 Ririe AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 15 North Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 23 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 27 Salmon HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 29 Ririe HOME 7:30 pm
District Tournament – Feb. 1 – 13 South Fremont
State Tournament – February 18-20 Treasure Valley (Boise)