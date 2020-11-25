THOMAS — The Snake River Lady Panthers had a second half run a year ago that many players and coaches only dream about.
Riding the hot shooting of now-senior Josee Steadman and the maneuvering of head coach Jeff Steadman, the Lady Panthers came within a single game of the state 3A girls’ basketball championship.
The Lady Panthers, a very good team, put everything together at the right time and all the pieces fell together at the right time.
The Lady Panthers had the right blend of seniors, juniors and the needed bench play to make a run into the final game of the year, where the state champion is crowned.
Josee Steadman was the star, but she never shined brighter than she did when the team got to the Treasure Valley for the state tournament. Already an acclaimed player, Steadman cut loose from long range, setting or tying several state tournament records for shooting from beyond the arc and the rest of her team chipped in for wins that put the Lady Panthers in the title game.
Olivia Kracl, Jordan Gilbert, and Tatum Cherry were the three seniors that all came alive and did what they needed to do to help get the team to the final game of the season.
Those three seniors have all graduated and the Lady Panthers are starting the season with a couple of key players on the injured list in post player Sage Stimpson and Adia Goff, but the Lady Panthers have reloaded and may be better than they were a year ago.
They have added a freshman point guard that is the real deal and when you throw in sophomores Abby Glbert and Jackie Steadman to the starting lineup that already has Josee Steadman and Reagan VanOrden in it, you have experience and a nice blend of talent.
Goff will be added to the team in December, giving them even more depth and size up front than they have currently. Stimpson is scheduled to return in mid-January and this team will be complete and they simply may be able to overpower a number of opponents.
This is the most complete team that coach Steadman has had to work with in his tenure at the helm of the Lady Panthers and the bench is full and deep and talented which is nice if you are a coach looking for that first state title.
Now nobody is going to crown the Lady Panthers, they will have to earn it, but the weapons they have will make it easier to negotiate the mine fields that exist in Idaho in just getting to the state tournament.
First of all will be the tough regular season schedule, followed by the conference schedule with American Falls and Marsh Valley, but barring any significant injuries, that should just set the Lady Panthers up for a repeat stretch run into February, when the team should be playing its best basketball.
Newcomers of note will be a pair of freshmen. The first is a talented point guard that can shoot from long range, make her free throws and can pass like a demon, often catching her teammates a bit off guard. They will learn after they get beaned a couple of times to expect the ball at any time and usually in a perfect spot for an easy layup.
Rylie Edlefsen will be turning heads for several years if her early play is any indication. Add to her the play of Reese Baldwin, a smooth wing player who can also shoot the three and flies around the court with unbelievable speed. Sophomores Jackie Steadman adds height and shooting to an already potent lineup and Abby Gilbert is a capable fill-in at the point or the wing who can also shoot the three, as if the Lady Panthers need another outside shooter. This team is loaded and if they can stay injury-free, will be one of the favorites when the state tournament begins.
The schedule is not easy, but then again you want it to be tough enough to test you in the regular season and set you up for a good postseason run.
Caselle Howell is the glue that holds everything together and can find the loose ball, rebound, pass and handle the ball. As she goes, so go the Panthers and she has shown that she can play the game as well as anyone around.
It looks like a really fun year for the Lady Panthers this season.
2020-2021 Lady Panther Basketball Schedule
Tuesday, November 17 Kimberly HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 21 Filer AWAY 1 pm
Tuesday, Novemer 24 South Fremont HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 5 Soda Springs HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, December 10 Preston Tourney AWAY TBA
Friday, December 11 Preston Tourney AWAY TBA
Saturday, December 12 Preston Tourney AWAY TBA
Tuesday, December 15 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 17 Teton AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 19 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 2 Filer HOME 1 pm
Tuesday, January 5 Sugar-Salme AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 6 Teton HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 8 Kimberly AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 13 American Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 16 Soda Springs AWAY 7 pm
Thursday, January 21 Marsh Valley AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 23 American Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 26 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 29 Marsh Valley HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 30 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, February 2 District Tourney TBA TBA
through
Tuesday, February 9 District Tourney TBA TBA
Thursday, February 18 State Tournament TBA TBA
through
Saturday, February 20 State Tournament TBA TBA