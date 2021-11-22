SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets girls’ basketball team could be a mixed bag when you look for results during the 2021-22 season.
While they have three seniors on the team for this season, they also will be starting a freshman, a sophomore, and a junior in their starting five. That spells a lot of growth and rebuilding for a very young team.
Coach Jessica Cannon does have the luxury of sending out sophomore Brinley Cannon onto the floor each night and she was a leader on and off the floor a year ago and she plays point guard, so the offense will flow through her and her decision making will be a huge determining factor in wins and losses.
That is part of the learning curve that will be going on this season with the Lady Russets.
When you throw in a freshman starter, who is expected to also be one of the leading scorers and play defense, that is asking a lot of two of the youngest players on the team. They are also two of the most talented players on the team, so there will have to be a lot of hanging in there when they make mistakes or have a bad game, and there will be those for sure.
Brinley Cannon, as stated before, is one of the most talented players in the High Country Conference, but she is being counted upon for so much this year, you have to wonder just how much will be too much. As the tallest Russet on the floor, a good part of the rebounding duties will fall her way, or so many fans will expect, as well as lead the offense from the point and score, since she will be one of the best shooters on the floor at any one time. Add in defense and she will definitely have her plate full on any given night.
The schedule is also not very kind for a very young team as they have to open on the road for the first five games.
The Lady Russets jumped out to a pair of wins, taking down Filer 69-40 and then edging 5A Idaho Falls 56-54, but a game against another rebuilding team in Pocatello saw the inexperience of the team come to the forefront in a 44-32 loss to the Thunder.
Most of the problems came from turnovers and poor shooting, but there are going to be those kinds of nights when you field the team that Shelley is going to field this year. There are just going to be nights filled with missed assignments, poor rebounding, poor shooting, bad passing and the like and when they happen, it is going to seem like a long night for the coaches and the players.
If the Lady Russets can work their way through those games, when the conference season gets underway in January, then they could post a few surprises and find themselves in a decent situation when the conference tournament gets underway and they will post a few upsets.
Three of the five 4A teams in the High Country Conference have already posted a pair of losses on the year, so that shows there are other teams in the same boat as Shelley. The only real standout is the Blackfoot Lady Broncos, who return the top six players from the state championship team last spring. Everyone knows they are the team to beat, but the other four teams all look pretty even and we will just have to wait and see how things shake out.
The other thing the Lady Russets and all of the teams in the HCC will have to worry about as well is the injury bug. They will have to stay away from injuries to have any real chance at all, but if they can hold themselves together, it is possible for them to grab a second or third place seed in the conference and that could make all the difference in the world.
SHELLEY LADY RUSSETS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Saturday, November 13, Filer AWAY 4:00 pm
Thursday, November 18 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 20 Pocatello AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 23 Minico AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, November 30 Blackfoot AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 2 Teton HOME 7:30
Saturday, December 4 Minico HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, December 8 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 14 Teton AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, December 16 Bonnevile HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 21 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 5 Skyline HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Idaho Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 11 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 13 Filer HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 15 Pocatello HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 19 Blackfoot HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 21 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 25 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 27 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 pm
District Tournament TBA TBA TBA