SHELLEY — Jim Kolsen is returning as the head coach of the Shelley High School boys’ basketball team. The first thing he did when accepting the job was to hire a pair of former state champions as his two main assistants in McKay Cannon, who played at Shelley, and Keegen Keller, who starred at Snake River.
They have been handling a large portion of the offensive and defensive sets for the Russets during the preseason and summer league basketball and have brought a wealth of basketball knowledge and an instant rapport with the young players on the team.
“The best thing that I could have done is to bring those two young men into the program,” Kolsen said. “There was instant integrity and an almost immediate bond that was formed with those two coaches and the players because they are so much closer to the ages of the players and they have both been there and done that and the players know it.”
The addition of Keller and Cannon have the Russets miles ahead of where they might have been with the coaching change, had they not been brought aboard.
The team has talent and they gained a lot of experience a year ago when as many as five sophomores were on the floor at one time in many situations. The Russets held their own on those occasions and the experience gained was invaluable.
The team the Russets will put on the floor this year will be fairly long and lean and yet will have a couple of bangers inside as well, guys who can rebound and deny other teams’ big players. They have the ability to shoot from the outside and run the fast break with the best of teams in the area.
How they will do against some of the bigger teams inside — like Rigby, Century and Madison — will have to be determined, but for everybody else, there will be some matchup problems.
With players like Braxton Miskin, Trent Lott, Cannon Vance, and point guard Jace Thatcher, the Russets have a great nucleus to build around and they can do just about everything if they can play together. Miskin, for one, can play inside our out, can dunk with the best of the players around, play defense, pass and handle the ball. He has had several offers already from Division I schools and it will be interesting to see where he lands at the end of the season.
Lott has a sweet outside shot and is handling the ball better and better the longer that he plays. The big addition has been the play of point guard Jace Thatcher. The smooth-moving guard can pass, play defense and knows where his teammates are. The longer he plays and becomes comfortable with his team, the better he will be. He has the opportunity to become the most important player on the team with his leadership ability and play on the court.
Of course there are the football transplants like Cannon Vance and Jaxon Hess who can bang, shoot a little bit and take up space in the key. Defense and rebounding will be the important part of their contribution during the season.
A big key is how well the Russets can play against the 5A schools on the schedule, and there are plenty to take note of just like there are for all of the 4A schools in the High Country Conference.
If Shelley can get through that portion of the schedule without any catastrophic injuries, which is always a concern, the better they will be for it. The coaching staff is confident they can play with Hillcrest and Skyline, the two Idaho Falls schools that are most often mentioned when talking about advancing to the state tournament in Boise in March, but only time will tell. The old rule of winning your home games in conference and half of your road games might be exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes to the High Country Conference this year. That means in a five-team conference, a conference record of 6-2 might just earn you a top seed when the district tournament rolls around in late February. If you can do that, it might just be anybody’s ball game to win the tournament and move on to the state tournament and we all know that it is anybody’s game once you get to Boise.
This could just be the Russets’ year and that would be fitting with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on everyone the way it has this year. Let’s see some new blood getting to Boise and maybe just getting us back to even with all that we have had to endure this year with the pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed on us for the better part of a year now and kept us from doing so many things that we enjoy doing.
2020-2021 Shelley Russets Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Wednesday, December 2 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, December 4 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 8 Teton HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, December 11 Snake River AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, December 12 Madison HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, December 18 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 2 Blackfoot AWAY 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 5 Pocatello AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 7 Hillcrest HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 8 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 15 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 16 Teton AWAY 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 21 Idaho Falls HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 27 Bonneville HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 29 Skyline HOME 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 30 Snake River HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, February 3 Blackfoot HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, February 5 Pocatello HOME 7:30 pm
Wednesday, February 10 Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, February 12 Bonneville AWAY 7:30 pm
Monday, February 15 District Tournament TBA TBA
Thursday, March 4 State Tournament TBA TBA