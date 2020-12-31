SHELLEY – When the coaching staff at Shelley High School looks up and down the roster of wrestlers, they always smile when they reach the name of Kolton Stacey.
Stacey has always been the one wrestler they know can put a stop to any kind of a run that an opposing team is making against the Russets.
Stacey burst on the scene as a freshman three years ago and he responded with a state championship along with Caleb Call and his brother Darrick Stacey. With talent of that ability, you never feel like you are out of a match or out of a tournament.
Kolton Stacey came right back as a sophomore to win his second state title and looked like he was on the way to becoming a four-time state titleist.
Stacey hit a bit of a bump in the road a year ago with his runner-up finish, but he is back once again this year, bound and determined to make amends for the loss a year ago.
Stacey also has three straight 50-win seasons under his belt and he will likely make it four straight with the same basic schedule that he has wrestled the past three years and no big names standing in front of him.
This year the Russets have some help for Kolton, primarily in the form of Hayden Hokanson, who has been most impressive this year, racing through the High Country Conference Duals Tournament a couple of weeks ago. Between Stacey and Hokanson, they racked up a dozen wins against no losses in the tournament and the hopes of the Russets will likely run through the two outstanding grapplers.
There is more help as well in the form of Carter Balmforth, from the famous Shelley wrestling family of Balmforths which has provided Shelley with more than one state champion along the way.
There is also Seth Johnson, who has shown he can provide a needed score and multiple wins in any tournament along the way as well as a couple of others.
The team will likely be one that builds as it goes and they will have some weight classes where they will scramble to fill spots as the team works toward the district championships in mid-February and prepare for the state tournament a week later.
This year's state tournament will return to the Ford Nampa Center once again, since Holt Arena has been closed to high school events by the Idaho State University athletic director back in August.
Things have been tougher for the Russets since they made the move to the 4A classification, but they are gaining on the field and are stronger than they have been for a couple of years.
They will have to compete against the likes of Blackfoot and Skyline, but feel they have a chance at the district team title this season if they can build a little depth to go with their stars.
The Russets are always well-coached and will be again this season. The young grapplers on the roster will show improvement as the season goes along and will progress to the point of being on the verge of district champions when February rolls around.
The big thing for the Russets will be to stay away from injuries and to get a full lineup set with all weight classes covered and ready to go when the real wrestling gets underway.
They will be like a lot of teams will be this year, strong in some areas with top notch wrestlers in tow. The key will be the depth that they will be able to build. The Russets will need to have at least two point-earning wrestlers in as many weight classes as possible and some of those will have to have title winners in them.
Right now, it looks like the Russets have two strong contenders for titles in Stacey and Hokanson and a possible one in Carter Balmforth and possibly Seth Johnson. It wouldn't hurt any to have another one or two step up and make the finals in a weight class or two when the district tournament rolls around. That surely would make the coaching staff smile, especially if those understudies are young and will bring depth back for another year or two.
It is always tough to build the numbers when a school moves from 3A to 4A and you can see that the Russets are making strides in that direction. The football team was one of the most improved programs in the High Country Conference and the current basketball team is showing they will be contenders this winter as the district tournament rolls around in late February. Wouldn't it be great to see the Russets get to the state tournament in February and March with a couple of district champions leading the way?
It is a great day to be a Russet, as the motto goes in the Shelley High School main office.
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Friday, January 8 Rollie Lane Invite Boise 3 pm
Saturday, January 9 Rollie Lane Invite Boise 9 am
Wednesday, January 13 Blackfoot Blackfoot HS 6:30 pm
Friday, January 15 Tiger/Grizz Skyline HS 3 pm
Saturday, January 16 Tiger/Grizz Skyline HS 9 am
Friday, January 22 Madison Invitational Madison HS 3 pm
Saturday, January 23 Madison Invitational Madison HS 9 am
Wednesday, January 27 Hillcrest Hillcrest HS 6:30 pm
Friday, January 29 Red Halverson 3 pm
Saturday, January 30 Red Halverson 9 am
Tuesday, February 2 Snake River Shelley HS 7 pm
Thursday, February 4 Bonneville Shelley HS 7 pm
Friday, February 5 Challis Invitational Challis HS 3 pm
Saturday, February 6 Challis Invitational Challis HS 9 am
Wednesday, February 10 Skyline Rigby HS 5 pm
Wednesday, February 17 District tournament TBA TBA
Friday, February 26 State Tournament Ford Center, Nampa TBA
Saturday, February 27 State Tournament Ford Center, Nampa TBA