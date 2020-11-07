FORT HALL -- The recent version of the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs girls' basketball team first burst on the scene in 2017 under the coaching of Andrew Baldwin, who had made the game fun for the players.
They smiled when they practiced and they smiled during the games as they played an up-tempo style and yet had the discipline to make it work.
That carried them into the district tournament where they continued to have fun playing a game they all enjoyed, and yet were learning how to win while having fun. The girls were always smiling, even through the losses, and they were becoming attached to their coaching staff and the way they wanted them to play the game.
That carried over into 2018, where the girls became a team to watch and they started to win games and they made it to the district semifinals before they fell by the wayside, but they still earned a chance to make the state tournament with a play-in game. It wasn't going to be their year, but they still learned and they just seemed to need one more player to make things work for them and earn a chance at getting to the next level. Coach Baldwin kept after them and they began to work on their conditioning and their substitution patterns and they became more and more disciplined as they worked.
They were still an up-tempo team, but they were now learning how to rebound and play defense and the wins were starting to come along and they were on the verge of becoming a really good team and showed they were as several of the ladies were mentioned when it came to all-conference teams and honors that were bestowed upon quality players and teams.
In 2018, they were at the top of the world in Idaho's 1A Division II basketball. They even earned a top billing in the state media basketball poll, although they didn't hold the spot for very long, they still earned that spot and a lot of it had to do with the addition of junior player Harley Jackson.
Jackson was a prolific shooter and she could seemingly make a basket from anywhere on the floor, yet she also played under control and kept the other players involved in the game. She was not a one-player team and she had help, especially inside with players who could rebound and shoot and play defense. This was a team that was a threat to win it all that year.
They opened the state tournament with a win over Dietrich 50-39, but fell in the next game against the Genesis Prep squad who had a giant of a center and the Lady Chiefs simply had no answer for her. Relegated to the third place game against Nezperce, the team regrouped and played a great contest, winning 51-29 and capturing the third place trophy.
2019 was going to be their year. Jackson became the player they all thought she was and she set scoring records throughout the season, including one game where she scored in the high 40s in leading her team.
At state, she was in a realm all her own as she set three scoring records for the classification in her three games in the tournament. She scored 40 points in one game, set the record for most three-point baskets in a game and most three-point baskets in a tournament. Those three records still stand according to the records posted at the Idaho High School Activities Association website.
That, as they say, was then and this is now.
Jackson is gone, playing basketball at the next level if COVID-19 will allow for games to be played.
Also gone is coach Andrew Baldwin who has left high school coaching and teaching and has moved on to the next chapter of his life. His replacement at the school, Justin Dance, only stayed for one year, 2019-2020, and although he had a winning record, he too has moved on from the school to pursue other business ventures in his private life and now resides in Boise.
This will be a new chapter in the records of the Lady Chiefs basketball program at Sho-Ban High School and it remains to be seen how things will play out for the program. We will gain some insight as to the program and where it is heading, when the team opens its season on Nov. 20 with a road contest at Watersprings.
If the Lady Chiefs can find a way to stay focused and the new and younger players find their role in the team and program, then things will be fine. If they don't, it could be a very long season, but one will always hope they will play with a smile on their face and give their all as they move the ball up and down the floor, scoring when they can and remembering that the game involves defense as well, not just offense as is the want for a lot of players.
SHO-BAN LADY CHIEFS 2020-21 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Friday, November 20 Watersprings AWAY 7 pm
Tuesday, December 1 North Gem HOME 6 pm
Tuesday, December 8 Leadore AWAY 7 pm
Friday, December 11 Mackay HOME 6 pm
Tuesday, December 15 Clark Country AWAY 6 pm
Friday, December 18 Grace Lutheran HOME 5 pm
Tuesday, January 5 Watersprings HOME 5:30 pm
Wednesday, January 6 Rockland AWAY 7:30 pm
Friday, January 8 North Gem AWAY 6 pm
Tuesday, January 12 Rockland HOME 7:30 pm
Friday, January 15 Leadore HOME 5 pm
Friday, January 22 Clark County HOME 6 pm
Saturday, January 23 Mackay AWAY 6 pm
Wednesday, January 27 Grace Lutheran AWAY 5:30 pm
District Tournament January 30 – February 13 TBD