WOLVERINE CANYON – The Annual Wolverine Canyon Marathon kicked off on Saturday without any hitches and as one runner put it, “It isn’t about who wins, it is about survival and proving to yourself that you can do it.”
There were the usual assortment of runners involved in the various events and 25 brave souls made it to the staring point high up Wolverine Canyon to begin their 26-mile, 385-yard journey down the mountain, through the town of Firth and eventually along the greenbelt along the Snake River to the finish in Jensen Grove in Blackfoot.
Unlike the finish of the Boston or New York marathons, there weren’t bodies strewn across the park, runners gasping for breath and looking like death warmed over. These athletes weren’t trying to set any world records and they weren’t running for any great amounts of money or a new car. They were running for themselves, or maybe even to bring awareness to a friend or relative who is suffering through a trauma of one sort or another.
Some were wearing tee-shirts that marked a celebration, but most were running to support the event and to see if they could actually do it.
There was a marathon classification, a half-marathon, a 10K run, a 5K run and of course for the kids, a 1K walk/run, literally something for everyone in the Blackfoot area.
The entries consisted of a little bit of everyone from high school track and field coaches, to groups of athletes from Snake River High School, to mothers and fathers and kids of all ages, everyone was welcome to come and run and test themselves.
In the marathon itself, there were 25 brave souls who were braving the early morning cool air and the altitude at the start including Firth High School cross country and track coach Bob Lambert.
“I got away really well this morning and led the race for about 16 miles,” Lambert said. “When I got passed, I just didn’t have any real reason to try and keep up. I think I finished up in about third.”
The Snake River High School contingent was paced by sophomore-to-be Lincoln High, who led his group through their paces in the 10K run. Brother Lorenzo High skipped the event due to a week-long illness but commented on the event.
“We try and make this part of our summer training to get ready for the fall,” Lorenzo High said. “When you just run every day, it can get tedious and you need something like this to spice up the running, something fun that you can measure where you are for the summer.”
As the runners finished the race(s) they accepted the medal that they earned and moved to an area where refreshments were offered and found various ways of unwinding and cooling down from their efforts. Smiles were all around as the athletes contemplated what they had just accomplished, some more serious about their finish and time than others. Some reflected on what they could have done better, others just happy to be part of the event.
It was a fun run and most of the runners had just that, a fun run.