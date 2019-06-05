BLACKFOOT – The name Morse might bring up memories of state champion Bracken Morse, but this week’s edition of “Star of Tomorrow” is about Dallan Morse, Bracken’s younger brother.
As a freshman this spring, Dallan had a pretty phenomenal season in track, especially considering that the team was supposed to be built around the senior class. As things turned out, most of the athletes who performed to expectations were all freshmen and sophomores, Dallan included.
At the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, for instance, Dallan posted a personal best time in the 400 meters of 52.98 seconds and that ended up being the fourth fastest time among all of the District 6, 4A male runners. That is not too bad for someone who would later on in the meet, in a freshman-only 1600 meter race, win his heat and it was only the second time that he has run the 1600 meters. Pretty impressive for someone who is only competing at the varsity level for the first time.
Morse was impressive in his run, stopping the timer in 5:06.35 for the fifth fastest established by a freshman in the High Country Conference. It appears that the world of track is at Morse’s beck and call for the future.
While Morse doesn’t see the 1600 in his future, it still remains a possibility if for no other reason than his stride is such that the farther he goes, the more efficient he seems to run.
“I probably see myself as a 400-800 runner,” Morse said. “I know that I can run the 400 and the 800 doesn’t seem out of reach for me, so I will probably work on those two events for next year.”
For the immediate future, it looks like Dallan will work on his technique and his endurance. He plans on using the summer to get ready for cross country in the fall and hopes to break the 17-minute barrier early in the fall. He plans on logging a lot of miles this summer in order to get ready for the fall, and doesn’t seem to think 600 miles of summer running is out of line for him.
In addition to breaking the 17-minute barrier in cross country, he feels that he should be under 51 seconds in the 400 meters and maybe close to the 2 minute mark in the 800 during the spring track season.
“I will be disappointed if I don’t break the 51 second barrier in the 400 in track,” Morse said. “Ultimately, I just want to beat what my brother did, he set the bar for what I hope to do and that is what I will strive for, just to beat Bracken.”
With the modesty of a good runner, the work ethic to get out and run and the drive to beat older brother Bracken, it should be no wonder that Dallan Morse is a “Star of Tomorrow.”