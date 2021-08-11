BLACKFOOT – As the summer months dwindle away and we head to fall, where the nitty gritty begins to happen in professional rodeo, it is time to take a look at where the top 10 are in each of rodeo’s premier events.
It will not be long before we are watching another edition of the National Finals Rodeo on television or, if we are very lucky, at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas as world champions are decided.
Look back just one year at the great run Blackfoot’s own Stetson Jorgensen made to fall a few dollars short of that coveted world title in steer wrestling. Are there more Idaho cowboys and cowgirls who are on the precipice of such a prestigious award? Let’s take a look.
ALL-AROUND COWBOY
1. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah $221,849
Wright is having a monster year to say the least and he only hopes to not get injured from here!
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $121,044
3. Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas $115,465
4. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $111,590
5. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $84,200
6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Oklahoma $78,693
7. Taylor Santos, Creston, California $75,740
8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $72,025
9. Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, Louisiana $71,574
10. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah $57,922
BAREBACK RIDING
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $156,176
2. Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas $129,671
3. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Montana $99,284
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, California $96,858
5. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah $92,347
6. Jess Pope, Waverly, Kansas $81,240
7. Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Nebraska $75,982
8. Richard Champion, Stevensville, Montana $69,916
9. Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyoming $64,519
10. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minnesota $60,303
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $143,065
Milford, Utah seems to have a lock on this event, holding down the top two spots and having a third in the top 10. The Wright family travels in a group and they are all sponsored cowboys and wear the same shirts and hold true to the family name of top notch cowboys. They are talented and it shows at each and every rodeo they participate in.
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah $131,575
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyoming $111,651
4. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Montana $73,690
5. Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada $72,474
6. Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta $68,418
7. Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas $60,991
8. Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah $60,044
9. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, Louisiana $58,610
10. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $55,193
BULL RIDING
1. Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas $173,923
Ladies and gentlemen, this is the king of bull riding. He has six world titles to his name and appears headed for a seventh. It is said that he already has a place in the Rodeo Hall of Fame waiting for him to retire and take the plaque. He shows up, he rides, he collects the check and goes on his way. He is hard working, seems to never miss a ride and makes money at nearly every stop. He is the ultimate champion and what every bull rider wants to be. He is that good.
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah $129,119
3. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $103,463
4. J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas $103,360
5. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Florida $101,761
6. Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kansas $88,423
7. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, Louisiana $85,372
8. Parker Breding, Edgar, Montana $79,294
9. Colten Fritzian, Rifle, Colorado $66,881
10. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho $63,510
We have our first top 10 cowboy from Idaho in Ruger Piva. He is an up and coming cowboy who is sure to make a run at the National Finals Rodeo, but only the top 15 advance in this event, so he can’t stop his good efforts yet, he still has a ways to go to get to Las Vegas.
STEER WRESTLING
1. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, Louisiana $110,389
Talley is the reigning world champion and is working his way toward another. There is a long ways to go and some good steer wrestlers right on his heels so this is a good event to keep an eye on.
2. Jesse Brown, Baker City, Oregon $74,382
3. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Missouri $73,528
4. Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho $69,394
Stetson Jorgensen is one of two Idaho cowboys ranked in this event. Jorgensen made a memorable run at the National Finals Rodeo a year ago that got him within a few dollars of a world championship. He has already started his big run this year with a huge win at the famous Calgary Stampede and has been going strong ever since. Look for him to continue his march upwards and don’t be surprised if he makes a strong attempt at catching Talley before it is all said and done. He is worth the price of admission to a rodeo if you can find one close by that he is competing in.
5. Stockton Graves, Alva, Oklahoma $65,621
6. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Missouri $63,926
7. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, Canada $54,699
8. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, Louisiana $51,608
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nevada $50,440
10. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho $48,466
Dirk Tavenner is the second Idaho cowboy to make the top ten in this event. He has been going well of late and is on his way to a National Finals Rodeo if he can continue his recent string of successes.
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS)
1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Florida $130,536
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Arizona $110,439
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Oklahoma $71,872
4. Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Georgia $69,393
5. Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas $64,321
6. Clay Tryan, Billings, Montana $57,485
7. Derrick Begay, Seba Kalkai, Arizona $57,086
8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, California $53,222
9. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Oklahoma $52,586
10. Clint Summers, Lake City, Florida $49,873
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS)
1. Travis Graves, Jay, Oklahoma $108,829
2. Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas $104,898
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, SP $85,254
4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $80,486
5. Jade Korkill, Fallon, Nevada $71,872
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kansas $61,706
7. Buddy Hawkins, Columbus, Kansas $52,586
8. Chase Tryan, Helena, Montana $51,930
9. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colorado $48,960
10. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Washington $47,221
TIE DOWN ROPING
1. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, Louisiana $137,087
2. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $119,957
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $104,975
4. Shad Mayfield, Clovis, New Mexico $96,127
5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $89,416
6. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $82,218
7. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Oklahoma $75,564
8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Oklahoma $73,464
9. Haven Meged, Miles City, Montana $71,703
10. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas $71,645
STEER ROPING
1. Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kansas $85,921
2. Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas $50,194
3. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, South Dakota $40,262
4. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kansas $39,619
5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $39,206
6. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $37,143
7. Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas $33,829
8. Taylor Santos, Creston, California $33,338
9. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $32,904
10. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $27,395
BARREL RACING
1. Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas $79,000
2. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas $74,238
3. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Oklahoma $67,678
4. Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Oklahoma $59,299
5. Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Oklahoma $56,858
6. Jessica Routier, Buffalo, South Dakota $54,983
7. Jordan Briggs, Chilton, Texas $53,036
8. Amanda Welsch, Gillette, Wyoming $50,187
9. Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas $42,947
10. Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas $41,711
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas $31,432
2. J.J. Hampton, Stephenville, Texas $31,073
3. Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas $23,080
4. Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas $21,608
5. Cheyanne, Guillory, Gainsville, Texas $20,652
6. Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas $20,298
7. Kelsie Chace, Dublin, Texas $18,760
8. Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas $18,027
9. Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colorado $17,237
10. Taylor Munsell, Alva, Oklahoma $17,021