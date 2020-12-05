SHELLEY – High school wrestling got underway on Wednesday in Bingham County, and right off the bat there was a huge upset.
Shelley sent out Koltin Stacey, a two-time state champion with a runner-up finish as well, in the 126 pound weight class against a Thunder Ridge wrestler by the name of Kaden Ramos and Ramos posted a pin at 5:18 of the match. The win by Ramos helped to lead the Titans to a 70-18 win over the Russets in the match.
Lyle Click at 120 pounds, Seth Jacobson at 170 pounds, and Hayden Hokanson at 182 pounds were the only Shelley wrestlers who posted wins on the evening.
98 — Isaac Scott(Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
106 — Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) (MD 14-4)
113 — Parker Reeves(Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Lyle Click (Shelley) over Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:06)
126 — Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Kolton Stacey (Shelley) (Fall 5:18)
132 — Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) over James Rogers (Shelley) (Fall 0:53)
138 — Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) over Kodey Murphy (Shelley) (Fall 1:15)
145 — Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) over Jeff Cook (Shelley) (Fall 2:26)
152 — Marcello Armitage (Thunder Ridge) over Jose Miereles (Shelley) (Fall 0:22)
160 — Tanner Stanton (Thunder Ridge) over Jacob Meek (Shelley) (Fall 3:57)
170 — Seth Jacobson (Shelley) over Kamden Seal (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:59)
182 — Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) over Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:37)
195 — Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) over Orrin Hill (Shelley) (Fall 1:31)
220 — Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
285 — Dillon Terley (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
In the other dual that took place in the Tri-Dual, Thunder Ridge also dispatched Blackfoot by the score of 60-30.
Blackfoot was led by Avian Martinez, Eli Abercrombie, Taye Trautner, Jacob Averett and Mack Mauger who all posted wins over the Titans.
113 — Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
120 — Avian Martinez (Blackfoot) over Tate Funderberg (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:18)
126 — Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) over Hayden Neff (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:39)
132 — Parker Andrews (Thunder Ridge) over Carter Lindsay (Blackfoot) (Fall 5:21)
138 — Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) over Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 0:59)
145 — Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) over Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 3:47)
152 — Marcello Armitage (Thunder Ridge) over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) (Fall 3:54)
160 — Tanner Stanton (Thunder Ridge) over Jimmie Johnson (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:10)
170 — Kamden Seal (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
182 — Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) over Parker Christiansen (Blackfoot) (Fall 1:28)
195 — Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) over Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 4:47)
220 — Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
285 — Dillon Terley (Thunder Ridge) over Unknown (For.)
98 — Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) over Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) (Fall 2:32)
106 — Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) over Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) (Fall 0:50)