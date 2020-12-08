AMERICAN FALLS – The first big wrestling tournament of the season, the Dalke Dual, took place at American Falls High School on Dec. 4-5 and both Firth High School and Snake River High School had teams entered and both had some very positive results.

Firth was a very respectable 5-4 in the tournament as a team, facing a variety of different teams from all classifications. The biggest loss came when they faced Twin Falls, a very strong upper classification team that beat the Cougars by the score of 52-21.

A complete list of teams that the Cougars faced and their scores are:

Declo 60 vs. Firth 24

Firth 53 vs. Filer 24

Firth 36 vs. Challis 36

Firth 48 vs. Kimberly 30

Gooding 44 vs. Firth 30

Twin Falls 52 vs. Firth 21

Fruitland 66 vs. Firth 26

Firth 42 vs. Salmon 41

Firth 54 vs. Twin Falls 18

Leading the way for the Cougars were defending 2A state champion Gage Vasquez, who went 7-1 in the tournament, Kyler Gregory who was 7-2; Bridger Jolley who went 7-2; Derek Adams who finished at 6-2; Brandon Richards who finished at 6-3 and Ethan Perkins who finished up at 7-2.

For Snake River High School, the Panthers were ultra-impressive as they compiled an 8-1 record in the dual matches, losing only to 5A Twin Falls in a match that could have gone either way, with a single win somewhere in the 15 matches.

Snake River scores in the dual matches went as follows:

Snake River 48, Buhl 36

Snake River 48, Declo 29

Snake River 54, Malad 21

Snake River 58, Fruitland 24

Snake River 51, Gooding 30

Snake River 53, Kimberly 13

Snake River 63, Salmon 8

Twin Falls 45, Snake River 37

Snake River 52, West side 18

For the Panthers, some of the more impressive individuals were Daxton Jones who went 9-3 in his matches; Brayden Anderson finished up at 9-2 in his matches; Emilio Caldera finished the two-day tournament with a perfect 11-0 record, as did Easton Gardner; Gary Hunter was able to finish the tournament with an 8-3 record, while Lane Carter was 10-1 in his matches and Lance Hunter was able to finish up at 10-1 as well, Levi Belnap finished with a 7-2 record, Drake Anderton was 7-4 in his matches, Dylan Anderton was an impressive 9-1 on the two-day tournament and Nicholas Parris finished up at 10-1 for the tourney.

With the two good days of wrestling, very good things look to be in store for both the Firth Cougars this year and for the Snake River Panthers. Both teams look to have enough quality grapplers available that they will be able to make their presence felt when the district and state tournaments roll around in February.

In other wrestling action over the weekend, Blackfoot High School participated in the Mike Leck Duals and finished up with a 2-5 record.

The Broncos’ matches against the other schools went as follows:

Blackfoot 36, North Fremont 34

South Fremont 48, Blackfoot 9

Sugar-Salem 39, Blackfoot 30

Sugar-Salem 60, Blackfoot 29

Blackfoot 30, West Jefferson 12

West Jefferson 42, Blackfoot 24

Individually, a pair of Blackfoot wrestlers stood out in the matches, with Eli Abercrombie compiling an undefeated record of 5-0, all of his wins by fall and Cole Inskeep was also undefeated at 5-0, with four falls and one decision.

The Broncos appear to be very young this season so it may take a few weeks for the Broncos to hit their best stride.

This week’s top wrestling action will find Blackfoot competing on Wednesday, Dec. 9 against Preston, Century and Shelley. Then traveling to the Juab Open Duals in Utah, with all of the action beginning on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Shelley will be attending the Star Valley Invitational on Friday and Saturday with action getting underway at 3 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Snake River will be attending the Bonneville Dual on Friday and Saturday with action getting underway on Friday in the afternoon and early morning on Saturday at Bonneville High School.