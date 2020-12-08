AMERICAN FALLS – The first big wrestling tournament of the season, the Dalke Dual, took place at American Falls High School on Dec. 4-5 and both Firth High School and Snake River High School had teams entered and both had some very positive results.
Firth was a very respectable 5-4 in the tournament as a team, facing a variety of different teams from all classifications. The biggest loss came when they faced Twin Falls, a very strong upper classification team that beat the Cougars by the score of 52-21.
A complete list of teams that the Cougars faced and their scores are:
Declo 60 vs. Firth 24
Firth 53 vs. Filer 24
Firth 36 vs. Challis 36
Firth 48 vs. Kimberly 30
Gooding 44 vs. Firth 30
Twin Falls 52 vs. Firth 21
Fruitland 66 vs. Firth 26
Firth 42 vs. Salmon 41
Firth 54 vs. Twin Falls 18
Leading the way for the Cougars were defending 2A state champion Gage Vasquez, who went 7-1 in the tournament, Kyler Gregory who was 7-2; Bridger Jolley who went 7-2; Derek Adams who finished at 6-2; Brandon Richards who finished at 6-3 and Ethan Perkins who finished up at 7-2.
For Snake River High School, the Panthers were ultra-impressive as they compiled an 8-1 record in the dual matches, losing only to 5A Twin Falls in a match that could have gone either way, with a single win somewhere in the 15 matches.
Snake River scores in the dual matches went as follows:
Snake River 48, Buhl 36
Snake River 48, Declo 29
Snake River 54, Malad 21
Snake River 58, Fruitland 24
Snake River 51, Gooding 30
Snake River 53, Kimberly 13
Snake River 63, Salmon 8
Twin Falls 45, Snake River 37
Snake River 52, West side 18
For the Panthers, some of the more impressive individuals were Daxton Jones who went 9-3 in his matches; Brayden Anderson finished up at 9-2 in his matches; Emilio Caldera finished the two-day tournament with a perfect 11-0 record, as did Easton Gardner; Gary Hunter was able to finish the tournament with an 8-3 record, while Lane Carter was 10-1 in his matches and Lance Hunter was able to finish up at 10-1 as well, Levi Belnap finished with a 7-2 record, Drake Anderton was 7-4 in his matches, Dylan Anderton was an impressive 9-1 on the two-day tournament and Nicholas Parris finished up at 10-1 for the tourney.
With the two good days of wrestling, very good things look to be in store for both the Firth Cougars this year and for the Snake River Panthers. Both teams look to have enough quality grapplers available that they will be able to make their presence felt when the district and state tournaments roll around in February.
In other wrestling action over the weekend, Blackfoot High School participated in the Mike Leck Duals and finished up with a 2-5 record.
The Broncos’ matches against the other schools went as follows:
Blackfoot 36, North Fremont 34
South Fremont 48, Blackfoot 9
Sugar-Salem 39, Blackfoot 30
Sugar-Salem 60, Blackfoot 29
Blackfoot 30, West Jefferson 12
West Jefferson 42, Blackfoot 24
Individually, a pair of Blackfoot wrestlers stood out in the matches, with Eli Abercrombie compiling an undefeated record of 5-0, all of his wins by fall and Cole Inskeep was also undefeated at 5-0, with four falls and one decision.
The Broncos appear to be very young this season so it may take a few weeks for the Broncos to hit their best stride.
This week’s top wrestling action will find Blackfoot competing on Wednesday, Dec. 9 against Preston, Century and Shelley. Then traveling to the Juab Open Duals in Utah, with all of the action beginning on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Shelley will be attending the Star Valley Invitational on Friday and Saturday with action getting underway at 3 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Snake River will be attending the Bonneville Dual on Friday and Saturday with action getting underway on Friday in the afternoon and early morning on Saturday at Bonneville High School.