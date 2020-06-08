BLACKFOOT – Snake River High School student Wyatt Jensen isn’t just another rodeo cowboy that has his sights set on a professional rodeo cowboy’s life, although it has crossed his mind.
This young man is a good student, with a 3.9 grade point average, and he has been taking the toughest classes that he can.
He is also just a freshman, so he hasn’t even really gotten his feet wet as either a high school student or as a rodeo performer.
What he has got is a couple of District 4 championships under his belt and soon will have the belt buckles to wear that will prove it.
Jensen has just captured both the tie down roping and the team roping events at the just concluded District 4 High School Rodeo and he did it in style, coming from behind in one event and unseating the defending state champion in the other.
“I have such a strong support system behind me,” Jensen said. “My folks have really helped, and my cousin Max Hoge and my uncle J.B. Hoge, the ag instructor at Snake River, have pushed me along the way as well. It really helps to have a ready-made fan section at every rodeo I go to.”
It says a lot to have that support, but it also says a lot that the young man has his priorities in order and makes sure that he does his school work, his farm work, and schedules enough time in the day to make sure that he also gets in his practice as well.
He knows that school has to come first and he has worked to make sure that he is a good student. He enjoys his classes and takes some ag courses and likes life sciences and he is becoming a pretty good welder along the way, so he will always have something to drop back on if rodeo doesn’t work out. Wyatt is also looking at college and if rodeo can help him along with scholarships, then that is okay with him as well.
“I have thought about some colleges, although that is still several years away,” Jensen said. “I would like to have the chance to go to school at one of the Texas rodeo schools, or maybe Colorado State because of their veterinary program, something like that. I also know that there is a lot of scholarship money in rodeo right now, so that can help a lot with tuition and books and stuff as well.”
He also gives a lot of credit to his partner, his team roping buddy, Boedy Thompson of Pocatello.
“Boedy pushes me as well and he has been the perfect partner to team rope with,” Jensen said. “He always seems to pick me up when I am down and we just hit it off when we first tried roping together.”
That team has led most of the season in District 4 and in the process have earned themselves a berth in the state finals, which will be held in Blackfoot June 16-19. They are excited to be representing District 4 at that rodeo and feel that they have a great chance at winning a spot at the national finals where they will really find out what they have and what they have to work on for the next few years.
Jensen hasn’t been roping all that long, only having started when he was in the eighth grade, but he knew from the start that it was something he wanted to do, so he made the commitment to be the best that he could be.
He works at the game three to five times per week, seeking out help wherever he could find it, whether it was his dad or his uncle or anyone that had the time to share with him. Jensen also gave up some of the things that his friends were doing, like playing football or basketball or just hanging out having fun in their spare time. He didn’t have time for any of that, he was committed to rodeo and being the absolute best that he could be.
Getting support from his family was easy because rodeo is in their blood as well. His folks have been there since day one to help Wyatt out with whatever he needed, whether it was a new horse or ropes or a better saddle, it didn’t matter. If it was important to Wyatt, it became important to the family.
While it seems that success has come fairly easily to him, it hasn’t. Wyatt has worked hard for everything that has come his way and he continues to work hard at everything he does.
He works in his spare time, earning money that he puts back into rodeo. There are entry fees to be paid, equipment that needs to be purchased, and Wyatt pulls his fair share of the load.
He knows that it will pay off in the long run and he is willing to do his part.
Whether Wyatt will realize that dream that so many young cowboys have of making it to the NFR someday remains to be seen.
There is a lot of time between now and then and he seems to have his priorities in order.
He knows that he needs to prepare for college and probably an LDS mission, just like his champion cousin Max has done.
He is planning for those things, but keeps in the back of his mind that the lure of the bright lights and big arenas are out there as well and the professional cowboy lure is always something that is dreamed about.
In the case of Wyatt Jensen, if he continues on the path that he is currently on, that dream may not be so far in the future.