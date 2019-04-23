BOISE – The prestigious YMCA Invitational track and field meet has posted its results for 2019 and a number of Blackfoot athletes made the list of the finals and earned placings.
The Blackfoot team did not take a full team to the meet due to some other obligations, but there were some notable times and placings for the boys and girls in green.
The event was held at Mountain View High School in Boise on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20.
There were no team points tabulated.
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
(No local athletes in the finals)
200 Meters
(No local athletes in the finals)
400 Meters
(No local athletes in the finals although Brad Cood was 10th in the prelims and Daniel Andrade finished 14th in the prelims.
800 Meters
7. Austin Despain, Blackfoot
1600 Meters
24. Austin Despain, Blackfoot
3200 Meters
8. James Cannon, Blackfoot
110 Meter High Hurdles
9. Robert Zamp, Blackfoot
4x100 Meter Relay
(No local teams in the finals)
4x200 Meter Relay
(No local teams in the finals)
4x400 Meter Relay
8. Blackfoot (Brad Cook, Daniel Andrade, Jaxon Ball, Bracken Morse) 3:39.71
Medley Relay
2. Blackfoot (Daniel Andrade, Brad Cook, Jaxon Ball, Austin Despain) 3:43.60
Shot Put
(No local throwers entered)
Discus
(No local throwers entered)
High Jump
(No local athletes entered)
Pole Vault
(No local athletes entered)
Long Jump
(No local athletes entered)
Triple Jump
(No local athletes entered)
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
5. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 13.53
100 Meters (freshmen only)
5. Raegan Jackman, Blackfoot 13.93
200 Meters
6. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 27.48
400 Meters
4. Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot 59.78
800 Meters
(No local athletes entered)
1600 Meters
(No local athletes entered)
1600 Meters (freshemen only)
10. Sarah Despain, Blackfoot 6:00.27
12. Piper Phillips, Blackfoot 6:03.64
3200 Meters
(No local athletes entered)
100 Meter Hurdles
(No local athletes entered)
300 Meter Hurdles
(No local athletes entered)
4x100 Meter Relay
(No local teams entered)
4x200 Meter Relay
(No local teams entered)
4x400 Meter Relay
(No local teams entered)
Medley Relay
(No local teams entered)
Shot Put
(No local athletes entered)
Discus
(No local athletes entered)
Long Jump
(No local athletes entered)
Long Jump (freshmen only)
2. Raegan Jackman, Blackfoot 13-05
Triple Jump
(No local athletes entered)