ABERDEEN – This year’s version of the Lady Tigers girls’ basketball team will be young — very young, in fact. The projected starting lineup will have four sophomores in it along with a senior, but it won’t all be as bad as you might think.
This team will have a lot of energy and a lot of speed and from the looks of things, and will be able to take advantage of the outside shot as well.
In a recent jamboree, the Lady Tigers showed off that speed as they were able to contest the advancement of the ball downcourt with a defense that harassed the ball handler every step of the floor and produced a number of steals and turnovers.
The chief protagonist of this chicanery was sophomore Yasmin Ortiz. For those of you who have been around, you will know that this young athlete is very talented and has more speed than many are used to seeing on the basketball court. Ortiz is none other than the sprinter from last year’s track team that made the 2A finals in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 400 meters at the state girls’ track championships.
Ortiz is a lot like a miniature version of the Energizer Bunny as she apparently has boundless energy and is non-stop action when she is on the floor. She has been nicknamed the Yasmanian Devil by her friends and she has worked hard over the summer to improve her outside shot. She has now become a threat from beyond the arc.
This will give the Tigers at least a pair of outside shooters, as Hope Driscoll can also nail the three and that will hopefully give the team a chance at opening up the inside of the court for an inside game from one of their post players.
There is not a lot of height on the team, so this group of players will need to play from the outside in to be effective and that is not really how basketball was designed, but from the looks of things at the jamboree, it can work and work well.
The Lady Tigers were pitted against an experienced, tournament-tested team that had four starters returning from a trophy-earning team a year ago. You have to have talent in order to do that.
The Lady Tigers will face the same old nemesis when it comes to conference play this year as Soda Springs will once again be the team to beat, along with Malad.
The good news is that the Tigers could be the third team, and that will give them a chance to get to the state tournament either with an automatic bid or a chance to earn their way in with a play-in game.
Bear Lake and West Side will complete the five-team conference slate, so the non-conference portion of the schedule will be of most importance as the Lady Tigers fine tune their game and get to where they can take the most advantage of their conference schedule.
Things are definitely looking up for the girls in the land of the Tiger.
Aberdeen Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
Tuesday, November 19 Firth AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22 Salmon HOME 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 23 Thunder Ridge HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26 American Falls AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 4 North Fremont AWAY 7 p.m.
Friday, December 6 Salmon AWAY 7 p.m.
Friday, December 13 Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 17 American Falls HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, December 20 Malad HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, December 27 TBA HOME TBA
Saturday, December 28 TBA HOME TBA
Tuesday, January 7 Firth HOME 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 8 West Side HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, January 10 Bear Lake AWAY 4 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15 Soda Springs AWAY 4 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Malad AWAY 7 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 West Side AWAY 7 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29 Bear Lake HOME 7 p.m.
Friday, January 31 Soda Springs HOME 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4 District Tournament TBA TBA