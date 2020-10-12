BLACKFOOT – This has been a year of resurgence for Blackfoot cross country.
Sure, they have been competitive in recent years, thanks in part to a rebuilding and reloading process that has taken place with strong classes advancing to the high school level with the likes of Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas, Paden Parementer and the like growing up and maturing as runners and leaving behind Mountain View Middle School for the high school.
The boys from Blackfoot have been so strong in 2020 that they occupy four of the top five positions in the High Country Conference, with the District 6/High Country Conference championships coming up in less than two weeks.
Led by junior Eli Gregory, who sits atop the standings after this past week’s winning run at the Burley Hope Run, where he posted a time of 16:32 for the 5K distance, and sophomore Matt Thomas who has blossomed this fall, the Broncos have a great chance to pick up a district title and better yet, possibly a trophy at the state cross country meet which will be held at Eagle Island State Park in the Boise area Oct. 30-31.
The competition there will be much tougher and the top times in the state are held by seniors, who will soon be graduated, so things will go step by step for the Broncos and this is all a process of improvements and is done so in incremental measurements.
“We are really coming together as a team,” Gregory said. “We are a close knit group who like each other and we do a lot of things together away from the cross country courses we run on.”
Tight knit might also explain that when you see the boys running practice in the afternoons, you will see them in a pack of five, six or even as many as eight, running together, pushing each other to new heights and faster and better times as they go.
“Our workouts have been getting progressively tougher and harder each week,” Thomas said. “We have increased our running and the hard training like intervals and such and the workouts have shown up as our times are dropping and we keep getting better.”
In recent cross country meets, the hard work has paid off as the Blackfoot boys’ cross country team has finished first at the Burley Hope Run this past weekend, third at the Snake River Invitational behind 4A power Preston and 5A Rigby, first at the Tour de Bonneville, and first at the Mile High Classic in Challis.
That is a stretch of success that only comes to those teams that have reached a certain level of maturity and combined with talent are produced.
“We have really been running well and been able to stay healthy, which is also a big factor,” Gregory said. “We are really healthy and haven’t had the little injuries that keep a runner out of racing or have gone to the sidelines for extended periods of time. That allows us to keep pushing each other as the season has progressed. It has been a really fun time for all of us.”
It hasn’t been a one- or two-man show for the Broncos this year, all of the top seven runners have produced and been used in the scoring of the team events at the various cross country meets this fall. The fact that there is still some friendly competition among the runners has been instrumental in the improvement of the team.
Cross country is a team event that uses the top five finishers from a school in the scoring for team titles. Each school is allowed to have seven runners compete, with only the top five counting.
Blackfoot has built a strong contingent of seven runners which include Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas, Justin Whitehead, JT Morgan, Paden Parmenter, Dominic Thompson, and Ryker Clapp. Each has been in the top five at one meet or the other and they can play off of each other’s success.
“We all like each other and encourage each other both in practice and in the meets,” Thomas said. “The strength of our team is that we don’t take it personally when somebody beats us in a meet. It only makes us work harder to regain that spot in the next meet and keeps us improving each and every meet.”
This system has worked so well that the top three runners currently have posted times under 17 minutes, two others have posted times under 18 minutes, and all seven have been under 19 minutes. The spread in times from fastest to seventh is only a shade over one minute, which is pretty good, when you consider that the top team in the state, Pocatello, has a spread of nearly a minute and 30 seconds from top to seventh.
That just shows that the Blackfoot runners are indeed a tight group who likes to run together, but aren’t afraid to seek excellence in their running.
With only the Firth Invitational, the District 6 meet and the state meet, there is no better time than right now to get out and watch these young men compete and show their talent.
The Firth meet is on Wednesday, and will begin their races at 2 p.m.
The district meet, which will be held at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, is on Oct. 21 and will also begin their races at 2 p.m.