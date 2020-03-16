BLACKFOOT – Young Trayvin Breshears is light years ahead of most gun and shooting enthusiasts.
The 14-year-old has already medaled five times in USA shooting competitions and has qualified for the Junior Olypmics Shooting Competition that will be held in Colorado Springs, Colo., which begin on April 16 of this year.
A student at Mountain View Middle School, Breshears has been focused totally on his shooting for the past couple of years. He doesn’t participate in any other sporting events, concentrating on his practice times and skills in shooting.
“I would like to crack the top 100 in the Nation this year,” Breshears said. “It is more for bragging rights than anything else.”
Breshears also uses his skill to hunt during the fall season and recently shot his first spike and had other successes as well. He enjoys being outside and loves the fall hunting seasons.
Breshears is a regular at the local Blackfoot shooting range in downtown Blackfoot and is currently working on his patience and maximizing his opportunity at the Junior Olympics.
In competition, the shooters have a total of 75 minutes to shoot 60 shots at an electronic target. To be your most successful, it is advised to use the entire allotment of time.
Breshears’ biggest downfall at this juncture of his career seems to be that he has a tendency to rush his shots so he is trying to relax more and take his time so that his scores will have a better chance of improving.
The four-day competition in Colorado Springs for the Junior Olympics is really only two days of actual competition, with one day set up for registration and practice, followed by the two days of competition and then a final day of practice where the athletes will have the opportunity to work with some of the great coaches in the country and make friends and learn from the other shooters as well.
Breshears has his own rifle, one that he and his parents made arrangements to purchase with Trayvin making the payments with money that he earns. While he has not begun to solicit sponsorships, Breshears realizes that as he continues to improve and move up the ladder as a shooter, he will need that part of the sport as well. Additional rifles or pistols are expensive, even in the air rifle competition that he currently competes in and he will need to expand his horizons to continue to be competitive.
His current rifle cost him $1,500 and is a top of the line rifle, but he may outgrow it within the next year and be ready to advance in his shooting to the next level.
There is a young brother and sister act that is already making waves as the next group of shooters already gathering behind Breshears.
Joseph Short and his younger sister Ashley are making waves. Joseph with is shooting in the air rifle competition and Ashley currently shooting with an air pistol.
Joseph is only 11, while Ashley is 9 and the brightest thing about their shooting is how competitive they have already become. Recently, Ashley outshot and in fact surpassed Joseph’s record score.
Joseph is quick to point out that the rifle is a bit harder to hold and shoot and the pistol that Ashley uses is braced on a platform for more stability, but you can see that he is working hard to regain the bragging right within his own family.
Both Joseph and Ashley finished the top five of the Idaho State competition in their age groups, with Ashley finishing fourth and Joseph finishing fifth.