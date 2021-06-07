POCATELLO – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals is off and running, with the queen contest already completed on Saturday, although results won’t be announced until 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Sunday marked the start of three other competitive events, the boys’ cow cutting, the girls’ cow cutting, and the reined cow horse competition.
In the boys’ cow cutting, Joe Zebarth is threatening to make this a one-man show as the Kimberly native not only posted a 146 score to lead the first go-round, he came back in the afternoon session to post a 147 score and claim the second round as well.
With each round designating points on a 10-9-8 and so forth basis, Zebarth has already picked up 20 points towards the state championship and if somebody doesn’t put a stop to his dominance in a hurry, he was set to all but close out this competition on Monday morning when the third go-round was held.
Zebarth, who hails from District 6, has opened up a three-point advantage over Jett Brower, who is from District 7 and claimed the runner-up position in the morning session and finished third in the afternoon to be the closest competition for Zebarth.
Brower scored 144 points in the morning session and came back with a score of 143.5 in the afternoon and has accumulated 17 points overall in the state finals scoring.
Third place belongs to another District 6 cowboy in Brey Yore, who finished third in the morning session with a 141 posted score and was fourth in the afternoon with a posted score of 141 again. The consistency of Yore will keep him in the hunt throughout the competition.
First Go Round Scores:
Joe Zebarth 146 10 pts
Jett Brower 144 9 pts
Brey Yore 141 8 pts
Will Brackett 140 7 pts
Aaron Champneys 138.5 6 pts
Zane Brackett 137 5 pts
Bry Severe 136 4 pts
Ryn Sever 134 3 pts
Racin Allen 128 2 pts
Sod Williams 0 0 pts
Second Go Round Scores:
Joe Zebarth 147 10 pts
Ryn Severe 145 9 pts
Jett Brower 143.5 8 pts
Brey Yore 141 7 pts
Zane Brackett 141 6 pts
Bry Severe 139 5 pts
Aaron Champneys 138 4 pts
Racin Allen 137 3 pts
Sod Williams 136 2 pts
Will Bracket 124 1 pts
Scoring after two Go-Rounds:
Joe Zebarth 20 pts
Jett Brower 17 pts
Brey Yore 15 pts
Ryn Severe 12 pts
Zane Brackett 11 pts
Aaron Champneys 10 pts
Bry Severe 9 pts
Will Brackett 8 pts
Racin Allen 5 pts
Sod Williams 2 pts
The top four point totals following the short go will advance on to the National High School Rodeo Finals.