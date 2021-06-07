POCATELLO – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals is off and running, with the queen contest already completed on Saturday, although results won’t be announced until 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Sunday marked the start of three other competitive events, the boys’ cow cutting, the girls’ cow cutting, and the reined cow horse competition.

In the boys’ cow cutting, Joe Zebarth is threatening to make this a one-man show as the Kimberly native not only posted a 146 score to lead the first go-round, he came back in the afternoon session to post a 147 score and claim the second round as well.

With each round designating points on a 10-9-8 and so forth basis, Zebarth has already picked up 20 points towards the state championship and if somebody doesn’t put a stop to his dominance in a hurry, he was set to all but close out this competition on Monday morning when the third go-round was held.

Zebarth, who hails from District 6, has opened up a three-point advantage over Jett Brower, who is from District 7 and claimed the runner-up position in the morning session and finished third in the afternoon to be the closest competition for Zebarth.

Brower scored 144 points in the morning session and came back with a score of 143.5 in the afternoon and has accumulated 17 points overall in the state finals scoring.

Third place belongs to another District 6 cowboy in Brey Yore, who finished third in the morning session with a 141 posted score and was fourth in the afternoon with a posted score of 141 again. The consistency of Yore will keep him in the hunt throughout the competition.

First Go Round Scores:

Joe Zebarth 146 10 pts

Jett Brower 144 9 pts

Brey Yore 141 8 pts

Will Brackett 140 7 pts

Aaron Champneys 138.5 6 pts

Zane Brackett 137 5 pts

Bry Severe 136 4 pts

Ryn Sever 134 3 pts

Racin Allen 128 2 pts

Sod Williams 0 0 pts

Second Go Round Scores:

Joe Zebarth 147 10 pts

Ryn Severe 145 9 pts

Jett Brower 143.5 8 pts

Brey Yore 141 7 pts

Zane Brackett 141 6 pts

Bry Severe 139 5 pts

Aaron Champneys 138 4 pts

Racin Allen 137 3 pts

Sod Williams 136 2 pts

Will Bracket 124 1 pts

Scoring after two Go-Rounds:

Joe Zebarth 20 pts

Jett Brower 17 pts

Brey Yore 15 pts

Ryn Severe 12 pts

Zane Brackett 11 pts

Aaron Champneys 10 pts

Bry Severe 9 pts

Will Brackett 8 pts

Racin Allen 5 pts

Sod Williams 2 pts

The top four point totals following the short go will advance on to the National High School Rodeo Finals.

