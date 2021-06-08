POCATELLO — Joe Zebarth is having himself one heck of a start to the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals and in the process is threatening to run away with the state title in the boys’ cow cutting event.
Monday morning, Zebarth made it three for three in wins in the go-rounds for the boys’ cow cutting and he is doing it in style.
For the third straight go-round, Zebarth not only has won, but he is doing it with ease.
In Sunday’s first go-round, Zebarth scored 146 on the judges’ scorecards to outdistance Jett Brower and Brey Yore, who scored 144 and 141 respectively.
In the second go-round, Zebarth was one point better, piling up 147 points on the judges’ scorecards to best Ryn Severe and Jett Brower who had 145 and 143.5 respectively.
Monday morning Zebarth was at it again, this time scoring another 147 on the judges’ scorecards, giving him the top three scores according to the judges in the three go-rounds. This time it was Ryn Severe who finished second with 143 points and Zane Brackett who checked in third with 141 points.
That gives Zebarth the top three scores in the event on the judges’ scorecards, and with each go-round worth 10 points toward the state title, Zebarth has a total of 30 points toward being crowned the state champion. Not only is he doing this in style, he is making it look easy in the process.
The third go-round finished up like this for the boys:
Judges scores, points earned towards state
Joe Zebarth 147 10
Ryn Severe 143 9
Zane Brackett 141 8
Brey Yore 138 7
Sod Williams 137 5.5
Racin Allen 137 5.5
Will Brackett 136 4
Jett Brower 132 3
Aaron Champneys 128 2
Bry Severe 000 0
While there are some other points that will be added into the overall points earned toward state, like go-round average, points carried forward into the state rodeo and the short go-round here is how things currently stack up for the boys’ cow cutting event:
Joe Zebarth 30
Brey Yore 22
Ryn Severe 21
Jett Brower 20
Zane Brackett 19
Aaron Champneys 12
Will Brackett 12
Racin Allen 10.5
Bry Severe 9
Sod Williams 8.5
The short go-round will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the covered arena at the Bannock County Events Center. The only questions that remain are: 1. Can anyone catch Joe Zebarth and 2. Who will be the three other cowboys who will join Zebarth on the Boy’s Cow Cutting Team that will advance to the National High School Rodeo Finals in July?