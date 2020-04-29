BLACKFOOT – As far as sports goes, this has been a very strange and unorthodox spring. There have been numerous cancellations of entire leagues and more importantly, postponement or cancellation of events that are as traditional as it gets when it comes to sports.
The NBA started by first suspending, then postponing the remainder of the basketball season and only this week, put into motion a plan to get players back into the teams training facilities to get ready for a potential season and completion of the playoffs and possibly even the championship round.
The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, events that pump billions of dollars into the colleges around the nation that help to support athletics nationwide.
Those cancellations were quickly followed by the cancellation of all NCAA sanctioned sports for the spring, including College World Series for both baseball and softball and all other spring sports as well. The result of which has already cost one program, men’s soccer, to be dropped from the University of Cincinnati, from the athletic spectrum.
Major League Baseball and the NHL have both suspended play, although there are hints of MLB trying to figure out a way to get things rolling again in the next 30-60 days.
Events like Wimbledon and the French Open in tennis have either been canceled or postponed. Golf has lost the British Open and postponed the Masters, the PGA championship and the U.S. Open to the fall.
Even the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the first two legs of the Triple Crown, have been postponed, leaving a void for the first Saturday in May, the traditional day of the Kentucky Derby.
Wednesday was the day when 20 three-year-old thoroughbreds would have been entered for the Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports, and they would know just where in the starting gate they wold be lining up as they raced for immortality and riches in the $3 million race.
We would know today who the favorite would be and we would all be trying to find the horse to beat him.
Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has come up with an inspired and novel idea, although one that has been bantered about for many years.
They will be presenting a “virtual” Kentucky Derby and the entrants will be the 13 horses who have already won the Triple Crown and they will use thousands of computer simulations to bring the race to viewers worldwide and present the program to views on NBC in the Kentucky Derby timeslot.
Even oddsmaker Mike Battagia, who has set the morning line odds for as long as can be remembered, has gotten involved and has set the morning line odds for this virtual race. He has made Secretariat, the 1973 winner of the Triple Crown, as the 7/2 favorite, although by his own admission, “I just can’t make a Triple Crown winner longer than 20/1 odds.”
Following is a recap of how the Virtual Derby will be presented for the whole world to see.
You can’t bet, but now you have odds on the simulated match up of Triple Crown winners planned by Churchill Downs to be telecast by NBC in the Kentucky Derby time slot on Saturday.
Churchill Downs’ odds maker Mike Battaglia made Secretariat a 7-2 morning line favorite in the simulated showdown of racing legends. Citation (who never went off at odd of greater than $2.10-1 during his racing career is the 4-1 second choice, and Seattle Slew and Affirmed are co-third choices at 5-1.
The virtual race will be included in NBC’s broadcast of “The First Saturday In May: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown,” that airs Saturday (May 2) from 3-6 p.m. ET. The Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown will air in its entirety during the broadcast at approximately 5:45 p.m. ET.
The simulation includes all 13 Triple Crown winners.
Full odds:
The complete field from the rail out (with Triple Crown-winning year, jockey, trainer and morning line odds):
#1 Affirmed (1978, Steve Cauthen, Laz Barrera, 5-1);
#2 Assault (1946, Warren Mehrtens, Max Hirsch, 20-1);
#3 Secretariat (1973, Ron Turcotte, Lucien Lauren, 7-2);
#4 Sir Barton (1919, Johnny Loftus, Guy Bedwell, 20-1);
#5 Seattle Slew (1977, Jean Cruguet, Billy Turner Jr., 5-1);
#6 American Phraoah (2015, Victor Espinoza, BobBaffert, 6-1);
#7 Gallant Fox (1930, Earl Sande, “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons, 20-1);
#8 Citation (1948, Eddie Arcaro, Ben Jones, 4-1);
#9 War Admiral(1937, Charlie Kurtsinger, George Conway, 8-1);
#10 Whirlaway (1941, Eddie Arcaro, Ben Jones, 4-1);
#11 Count Fleet (1943, Johnny Longden, Don Cameron, 6-1);
#12 Justify (2018, Mike Smith, Bob Baffert, 15-1);
#13 Omaha (1935, Willie “Smokey” Saunders, “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons, 20-1).
“I’ve got to give Secretariat the edge,” said Battaglia, who has made the morning line at Churchill Downs since 1974. “This was a really fun morning line to make, and I’m looking forward to the race.”
Battaglia also quipped: “I didn’t have the heart to hang more than 20-1 odds on a Triple Crown winner!”
There will be no betting on the simulation, but starting Thursday at 10 a.m. fans will be able to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race and also join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. All participants who select the winning horse will be entered in a sweepstakes to win an ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP Experience.
To determine the probability of each contender winning the race, select officials from Churchill Downs analyzed the historical past performance of each Triple Crown winner and incorporated the opinions of horse racing experts who evaluated each contender’s achievements and put them into historical perspective.
That information was fed into Inspire Entertainment’s computer models which will determine the final result by using these probabilities in conjunction with random number generation.
Battaglia’s odds are completely independent of that process.
Churchill Downs has pledged to match up to $1 million of donations with funds to be directed to the Team Kentucky Fund and Direct Relief. A small percentage will be earmarked for the R.E.I.N. Fund (Relief for Equine Industry Needs), a program managed by Churchill Downs Foundation designed to benefit workers of the backside whose livelihood has been impacted by COVID-19 and also to help ensure essential care for horses throughout the pandemic.
Churchill Downs will join the Kentucky Derby Museum and other partners to offer a full day of online activities on Derby Day, including virtual tours, Derby cocktail and fascinator-making instructions, ideas for party decorations, kids’ crafts, Derby-inspired recipes, an at-home Derby fashion contest and more.
If nothing else, Churchill Downs has tried very hard to give us something to remind us that this is just a diversion from we all may be going through in the Spring of COVID-19. This is a diversion as we all work to get back to some form of normalcy in our lives and give us some idea that we are making progress and that things will soon be as close to ‘back to normal’ as we can make it.
Let us all hope that we are successful in picking the winner and just for fun, picking the exacta, trifecta and even the superfecta as we watch the greatest horses in the history of the Triple Crown compete in a virtual format, which seems to be the new format of communication in the spring of 2020 with all of the Zoom and teleconferencing that has become a daily way of life.