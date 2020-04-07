BLACKFOOT – At this time of year, the sports pages are usually filled with stories of senior students who are in the process of accepting scholarship offers from schools around the country.
While students at most Idaho high schools are generally not considered five star or even four star recruits, they do get to visit a number of schools and weight their offers before accepting them and making plans to move to the next level of their athletic careers.
It is very fortunate that a number of athletes made their decisions several months ago and have the plans pretty well set in stone, at least for the time being.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full scale attack on the world, there are many athletes who have not solidified their plans, so we are going to present some scenarios that are playing out throughout the country with some highly rated athletes that are still contemplating where they anticipate going.
One such athlete is Nolan Rucci, considered a five-star athlete who just happens to be a football player and the product of two former Penn State athletes and is a formidable prospect at 6’8” and 294 pounds and is projected as a franchise type left tackle for a future NFL career.
His mother, Staci, was an All-American field hockey player at Penn State, while his father Todd was not only an All-American football player at Penn State, but was also an All-Pro offensive lineman with the New England Patriots who also was able to play in the Super Bowl.
He has all the credentials to be a top recruit and has a number of colleges that are clamoring for his talents to be used on their campuses.
Those schools include Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
To make things tougher, Rucci is a top notch, 4.0 student who has aspirations of working in the space field, most likely as an engineer.
Following is the story that was written by Stepehn Wilfong for Yahoo Sports.
Five-star offensive lineman and aspiring aerospace engineering major Nolan Rucci’s potential is nearly limitless. The Lilitz (Pa.) Warwick product is a terrific student with the traits to develop into a franchise left tackle. With that, you can really only rule out one thing regarding his future.
Space travel
“I think the height limit for NASA is 6-4 so that’s out of the question being one of the people going up there,” the 6-foot-8, 294-pound Rucci laughed. “But being the person pressing the button or being in the room while that’s being done would be awesome. In general just being in that industry whether it’s the head of some team, I don’t know if it’s being the guy crushing all the numbers behind the desk but being part of that process and the exploration of space. I think being part of that process and whole going to Mars, advancing technology has always been super cool to me.”
All that certainly seems possible for Rucci who over the next few months would like to decide what college he’ll attend in giving him the best opportunity to continue reeling in his goals of playing in the NFL and then ultimately being in that mission control room down the road. Stanford is talking to Rucci about being one of the first class-of-2021 prospects to officially gain admittance into their school. The likes of Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin have made an impression on the blue-chip Rucci too.
It’s well documented that Rucci is the youngest son of two Penn State graduates in Stacy Rucci, an All-American field hockey player during her days in Happy Valley, and Todd Rucci, a former NFL offensive lineman, a second round NFL Draft pick that played eight seasons for the New England Patriots in the 1990s including a run to the Super Bowl.
So it’s obvious Rucci and his brother Hayden who is a tight end at Wisconsin come from good cloth, but they’ve been pushed to be in the positions they are in as well.
“I think Stacy and I just make sure the bar is set in a realistic manner for themselves and not take anything less or be satisfied with mediocrity,” Todd said. He is now the offensive line coach at Warwick. “That’s a curse in this house.”
A house that outside of the Nittany Lions on Saturdays and Patriots on Sundays was rarely tuned into football and sports in general. Rucci says if he was parked in front of the tube he was more about the Science Channel and seeing how things are made. His father called him a “lego guy to a T”
Rucci’s interest in aerospace engineering really blossomed in middle school during a conversation with one of his father’s former players in Jason Griffith who played football and baseball in college and is now the Mission Event Sequencing (MES) lead for the Artemis 1 mission (part of the Orion program) which is NASA’s current plan for returning Americans to the moon by 2024.
“That’s when I learned you can do that and play football at the same time,” Rucci said. “We sat down probably close to an hour and talked about his experience in that field and how he balanced playing sports and engineering at the same time. It was interesting to hear and it’s been cool the past few weeks getting on FaceTime with coaches and professors too. Last week I talked with an aerospace professor at Penn State who was also a gymnast (for the Nittany Lions) who majored in aerospace engineering at the same time. It’s cool to see athletes who have been through it and have that experience and are still interested in that field.
“Obviously it’s a strenuous study, you may miss practice time and you have labs you have to do but I’m willing to get that type of work in.”
Make no mistake Rucci loves getting work in on the football field too.
Having also shined over the years in basketball, lacrosse and swimming (where he still holds local records in the breaststroke), and taking a liking to pond hockey (size 16 skates aren’t easy to find) along with a passion for skiing, Rucci’s heart is on the gridiron. He didn’t get to put the pads on until sixth grade and talk of playing Division-I sports was never mentioned to Hayden or Nolan as they were growing up because of the unpredictability their father said. For Nolan, a team camp practice going into his sophomore year changed that and was the moment Todd could see how the future was going to play out for his youngest boy.
“He got pretty violent with a guy, the guy pushed back and Nolan finished him to the ground,” Todd said with a chuckle. “I kind of looked at the other coach and had a little smile as a dad and as a coach and said this kid is going to be okay. The thing you can’t coach is the aggressiveness. You can have a talented player that can move, he’s fast, strong, but football is a violent sport and if you don’t embrace the violence it’s tough to compete. Nolan has competed with an edge which I think will serve him well especially with the tools he has. That was probably the first time standing up against competition and kids two years older than him and he dominates, that was a good sign for the old man.”
“I remember that play,” Nolan said. “I think the first time you completely dominate and bury someone it’s fun and it’s a great feeling to do what you want and have your way. I love that feeling to be able to throw people around, especially when you’re going all out on someone and there is nothing they can do there. There is no greater feeling. It’s fun to hit and it’s fun to go to the ground with people and maybe talk a little smack but at the end of the day leave it on the field.”
Rucci earned the starting job and by September of his sophomore year he had his first offer from Wisconsin. The opportunities poured in from there. Tagging along for Hayden’s recruiting process has seasoned Rucci for his own experience and he knows what he’s looking for in a school.
“That healthy balance between academics and football and I think just finding that right locker room atmosphere for me,” he said. “That’s why it’s been important to go out and see the places yourself. You’re not really going to know what these people are like on the field until you watch them practice, or sit in on film sessions and watch the coaches with their guys and see them interact. It’s fun to see that and obviously that family atmosphere. I think when you walk in a locker room and you see that dynamic with different players, maybe in different grades, that’s different at different places, but for me it’s finding that right family atmosphere is most important to me.”
247Sports National Analyst Brian Dohn compares Rucci as a prospect to former Notre Dame standout and current San Francisco 49ers starter Mike McGlinchey, who also happens to be another Pennsylvania native that went on to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. That’s the round we project Rucci to ultimately fall in, tabbing him as the No. 11 overall prospect in the Top247.
“Great length and size to be cornerstone left tackle,” Dohn highlighted in his evaluation. “Frame can hold 300-plus pounds easily. Technically sound with body control. Fast hands and accurate with initial punch. Gets off quickly at snap on run plays. Engages and drives legs. Can sink hips and get low. Finishes blocks. Can cover edge with kick-step. Moves well laterally. Patient in pass pro. Has to bend at knees more. Upper and lower body strength improvement needed. Elite level player who can get on field as freshman.”
Rucci is the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the land behind fellow five-star Tommy Brockermeyer who’s father coincidentally also had a strong career in the NFL.
“I think the thing with Rucci that sticks out to me he obviously has a very good frame and moves well,” 247Sports National Analyst Charles Power said. “I think in terms of what you look at the physical framework and what we value at the position he has it. A lot of room to grow but still already a really good player. We obviously like his pedigree and the whole athletic profile, He looks like a high upside offensive tackle.”
The elder Rucci certainly thinks the sky is the limit.
“Being around a lot of big guys my entire life it’s very neat to have an athlete that size living in your house to coach on the offensive line and even better he’s your son,” Todd said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for him, he is so athletic and I think his ceiling is very high and he’s just starting to really understand technique and little stuff. I’m just excited for him to continue getting better because he has such a long way to go, but being that big and athletic is quite an advantage.”
We are in interesting times right now as the coronavirus has impacted homes across the nation. For the Rucci family it has sent Hayden home from Wisconsin instead of being in Madison this month for spring ball. Nolan wasn’t able to hit the road in continuing to evaluate his top schools. But the three Rucci men have made the most of it from a football standpoint.
“We allocate time in the basement,” the elder Rucci said. “We’re fortunate enough to have a decent setup with turf, weights, kettlebells, a squat rack, bands, so we carved out time to run some individual drills, and we’re trying to carve out an hour working on footwork and pass sets and hands. I never really had the chance to focus on either one of those guys so this time is pretty unique for me because I never really focused on coaching my boys 1-on-1 and now I have that opportunity this time.
“It’s been fun and I have to make sure we come out the basement.”
Rucci looks forward to ultimately getting out of the house.
He would like to take his five official visits before deciding, and is in wait-and-see mode regarding those trips as the coronavirus has pushed a mandated NCAA dead period to the end of May. Sure the fact his brother players for the Badgers is an interesting dynamic and a layer he’s considering but Rucci is looking for the situation that makes him as happy as the one his brother found when he chose Wisconsin. He highlighted what he likes about many of the programs he’s considering.
Clemson: “One of the only schools I visited this spring and it was a great experience. It was really cool getting back there because we were there in October for a game. I think getting back and getting a second chance to look more in the academics and be able to spend time with the players. It was cool to get back and watch practice, watch Coach (Robbie) Caldwell coach his guys and get a chance to sit down with Coach (Dabo) Swinney was a great experience and great weekend.
Michigan: “I’ve been on FaceTime with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and his staff and actually got a chance to sit down and we Zoomed the head of their aerospace engineering department along with Coach Harbaugh. It was a cool experience to talk to those two because they’re close friends. Just being able to watch that dynamic and talk to them about how you can manage football and do that at the same time is pretty cool.”
Notre Dame:“I’ve been in real close contact with Coach (Jeff) Quinn, FaceTiming with their staff and obviously Coach (Brian) Kelly over the past week or so. We had a visit planned for March that got canceled. That was unfortunate. I’m hoping to get back there at some point. I was there twice but both times players weren’t around. I think what’s next for me is to spend time with their players and watch Coach Quinn with his guys.”
Penn State:“Obviously a lot of appeal, they’re very close to home, I’m really familiar with the program and the people there. I haven’t been up there with the new staff. I’ve met Coach (Phil) Trautwein and talked to Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca on the phone but I’m interested to go back up there and see what’s different now that the new staff is there. It’s been really cool growing up a Penn State fan and now it’s cool having a chance to go there.”
Stanford:“I got a chance to sit down with Coach (Mike) Eubanks and Coach (Kevin) Carberry earlier this week about how I’d actually have the opportunity to apply and get accepted very early and be one of the first in the 21 class. Just going over my senior schedule and how we could lay it out and be a possibility. That’s super exciting to me to be able to hear that from a top-academic program like Stanford.”
Tennessee:“It was one of my spring visits. I was very surprised. I didn’t go into that with any expectations but I was very impressed with their academics and coaching staff and obviously their program in the past few years isn’t where they’d like it to be but I think talking with the coaches and sitting down and going over the game plan it’s evident a plan is in place to be able to get that program back to competing nationally.”
Wisconsin: “Obviously the older brother goes there. I’m pretty tight with their offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Coach (Joe) Rudolph. Coach (Paul) Chryst is a really good dude, super funny. You can talk to him about anything other than football for an hour. I’ve been up there a few times for my own visits in addition to just tagging along on Hayden’s visits when he was getting recruited. It’s a really cool place.”
As it stands right now, Rucci sees potential for himself at all those places.
With his talent, DNA and contacts throughout the country, Nolan Rucci will find a place that he feels he fits in and he will undoubtedly call upon his family for help in making a decision.
With his abundance of talent and potential and the fact that he can always fall back on his love for space and being an engineer, he will have have plenty of opportunities to make his mark in the world.
It is only the unfortunate happenstance that local athletes will not have the time frame and opportunity to make an impact with the cancellation of sports this spring throughout Idaho.