BLACKFOOT – A local concerned citizen who wishes to remain anonymous has been compiling COVID-19 data throughout the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District and providing detailed reports to each of the members who serve on the Board of Health as well as members of the media, including the Bingham News Chronicle.
He has been tracking the data and compiling the information using the same methodology to ensure that his system is not scrutinized, recovering the data on a weekly basis every Friday. The latest series of data he has sent to all parties includes the numbers of hospitalizations in the area by county, trends, increases on average, current risk level as set forth by the BOH and previous positions in the regional response plan, and where Idaho ranks across the nation in COVID-19 response.
The data provided shows that as of last Friday in SIPH’s district, there were 34 hospitalizations following comment from the two previous meetings that stated that both Bingham Memorial and Portneuf Regional Medical Center were reaching capacity for COVID-19 cases, with one doctor explaining that Bingham Memorial Hospital would be able to create more negative pressure rooms if needed.
Doctors expressed concern about being in a serious rough spot and that without better preventative measures issues with increases in cases alongside the start of flu season could create bigger issues for the hospitals.
His request presented in his compilation is that the BOH take additional measures to lower the spread of the virus and in the process, attempting to get Idaho out of the top 10 worst states for infection rates. Currently, Idaho is seventh in the nation for number of cases per 100,000 of population. His efforts are to try and get people to put political divisions aside and make decisions and take actions to help protect the people of the health district.
He reaches the end of his plea to the members of the board with requesting that SIPH include the number of probable cases so that people do not feel as though the numbers are being downplayed because they are only reporting confirmed cases. He cites the Centers for Disease Control’s listing on what a COVID-19 case is, which, according to the CDC includes probable cases.
Other notable tidbits of information provided include the national data from the White House coronavirus red zone reports and where Idaho sits in comparison to other states, and which counties are struggling.
All of the data provided is readily available through the SIPH website, CDC website, and the White House red zone report.