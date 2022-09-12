The Blackfoot City Council approved an ordinance at their September 6 meeting that will allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on city streets. This was publicly noticed in the September 9 edition of the Chronicle and the ordinance went into effect on that date.
This ordinance was originally introduced on the agenda of the July 5 city council meeting, recommended by Craig Reese and Kriegh Perkes. The council agreed in concept with the idea so they tasked Garrett Sandow, City Attorney, with putting together a draft ordinance based on state code requirements.
When Reese became the Uni Ditch President, a part of his responsibilities was to drive down people’s fields and along ditches checking water. While fulfilling those responsibilities, he’s been pulled over twice by the police.
“You know, you can't ride these in town,” said an officer, who Reese said was just doing his job.
And he said, “I know, but I'm not just joyriding. I'm actually working, this is my tool.” At that point, the officers would let Reese go about his business.
“I just wanted to be able to ride without having to go through that,” Reese said.
Two years ago, Reese and his wife bought a side-by-side, which is one of the biggest ones you can get, and they now have about 7,000 miles on it.
“Every single place we've ridden to, except Idaho Falls and Blackfoot, you could ride them in town,” Reese said. “You could just ride them and nobody would bother you. And I thought, why don't, why don't we have that here?”
Perkes had also been pulled over while driving his vehicle and he was informed that he was breaking city ordinance. Perkes researched the ordinance and found it said, “the purpose that ordinance says was because of the smallness of the ATV/UTVs. They couldn't be seen by cars and trucks.” He said that when this ordinance was written they were a lot smaller, “and now they're as big as a car.”
While the original draft ordinance only allowed for UTV vehicles on city streets, not the smaller ATVs, the council discussed it and decided to include ATVs, “as long as they were properly registered to state requirements,” said Mayor Marc Carroll.
A Facebook post from the City of Blackfoot pointed out that all operators must have a valid driver’s license, operators and passengers under eighteen must wear an approved safety helmet and they must be properly registered with liability insurance and proof of insurance.
“It is important to note that the ordinance requires all ATVs and UTVs must comply with the vehicle lighting signals, horns, spark arrestor, muffler, and all other motor vehicle requirements as mandated by Idaho or Federal law,” Carroll said.
“The same laws that keep me from going 140 mph are gonna keep me from going… over the speed limit, whether I'm on my four wheeler or my side-by-side,” Reese said. “You just have to have a little common sense and just enjoy the freedom that was restored to us.”
“As far as the effect on Blackfoot’s streets, we will have to see what happens,” Carroll said.