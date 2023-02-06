The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission voted on January 24 to give the Townhomes at Cromwell an ‘approve’ recommendation. This proposed development will now go to the City Council and they will vote on whether or not to officially approve the project.

The City Council will vote on this at the March 7 meeting, which will not include a public hearing portion, as public comment has already been taken by the Planning and Zoning Commission.


