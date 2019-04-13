A spokesperson for Idaho Power Company expressed concern over a comment made by Steve Allen in an April 7, 2019, article in the Bingham County Chronicle titled “Allen changes focus to solar energy.”
The spokesperson said a comment that customers can “lock into today’s low power rates for the next 20 years” is false, and there is no guarantee of any rates that comes along with net metering service.
Allen said the comment should read, “Customers can lock into a low solar payment regardless of future power rates.”