I have always looked forward to this time of year, if for no other reason than to see just what kind of nonsense Hollywood can think up to try and spice up the Halloween season.
Most years, I have been disappointed, but there have been a few times when they got it right. The years when Hollywood debuted movies like the original “Halloween” or “Friday the 13th” actually made sense, as did the classic film “The Shining.”
It only seemed natural to me that the theater was the perfect place to celebrate a holiday like Halloween and the Blackfoot Movie Mill has come front and center with a great lineup of classics for Halloween with a list of shows just for the family who loves Halloween as well.
With no less than five Halloween themed shows to be viewed, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “Corpse Bride,” “Hotel Transylvania 2” and a pair of Harry Potter flicks that just barely fit the genre, the Movie Mill has outdone itself this week.
Lets take a look a couple of these classics and review the good old fashioned Halloween flick.
“Hocus Pocus” will get our attention first and this 1993 release has a strong cast with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker leading the way as two of three sisters who were put to death in Salem, Mass., several hundred years ago. If we haven’t grabbed your attention yet, hang on because we soon will.
The movie is centered around the three Sanderson sisters who were all witches and the ultimate heroes in Max, Allison and Dani, the modern day kids who bring them back to life through a series of adventures.
On October 31, 1693, near Salem, Thackery Binx sees his little sister, Emily, spirited away to the cottage of three witches. There, the Sanderson sisters — Winifred, Sarah, and Mary — cast a spell on Emily to absorb her youth and regain their own, killing her in the process. Thackery confronts the witches who transform him into an immortal black cat cursed to live forever with his guilt for not saving Emily. The townsfolk, led by Binx’s father, capture the witches. But before being hanged, Winifred’s spell book casts a curse that will resurrect the witches during a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve when any virgin lights the Black Flame Candle. Unable to convince his father of his true identity as a cat, Thackery guards the cottage to ensure no one summons the witches.
Three hundred years later, on October 31, 1993, on Halloween, Max Dennison is feeling unsettled from his family’s sudden move from Los Angeles to Salem. Max takes his younger sister Dani trick-or-treating, where they run into Max’s new crush Allison. Allison mentions that her family owns the Sanderson cottage as a museum. Max, in an effort to impress Allison, invites her to show him the Sanderson house to convince him that the witches were real.
Investigating inside the cottage, Max lights the Black Flame Candle and inadvertently resurrects the witches, who must continue to suck the souls of every child in Salem to continue living, or else they disintegrate. The witches attempt to suck the soul of Dani, but Max comes to her rescue. Escaping, Max steals Winifred’s spell book on advice from Binx. The witches pursue them to a cemetery, where Winifred raises her unfaithful lover Billy Butcherson as a zombie to chase them on foot.
The show comes to a delightful ending of course, as do most all of Disney’s movies of the time and this show is well worth the price of admission and comes highly recommended.
“Beetlejuice” has a cast of great like Michael Keaton and Genna Davis among others and is centered around Keaton’s character of Beetlejuice.
This 1988 release is truly a classic and bringing it back just gives today’s movie audience an opportunity to see a sci-fi comedy that brings memories of Halloweens gone by back to life, so to speak.
Barbara and Adam Maitland live in an idyllic Connecticut country home in Winter River. Barbara’s cousin Jane Butterfield, a pushy real estate agent, hounds them to sell their large home but they refuse. While driving home from a trip to the hardware store, they swerve to avoid a dog and their car plunges into the river. When the two return home they find they cannot remember how they got back, have no reflections, and when Adam attempts to leave the house he steps into an alien desert with monstrous sand worms. They find a book titled “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” and realize they drowned in the crash and are trapped haunting their house.
Jane sells their home to the Deetz family from New York City: Charles, a former real estate developer; his second wife Delia, a sculptor; and his teenage goth daughter Lydia, from his first marriage. With her interior designer Otho, Delia make plans to renovate the house.
The Maitlands attempt to frighten the family away but fail because they cannot be seen and take refuge in the attic. A spectre named Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice) sends the two advertisements promoting himself as a “bio-exorcist.” Consulting the handbook, the Maitlands open a door to the netherworld and discover that the afterlife is structured according to a complex bureaucracy.
Their caseworker, Juno, informs them it is for them to get the Deetzes out if they want them gone. The two inquire about Betelgeuse and Juno explains he was her former assistant who became a freelancer, and advises that he is a troublemaker and they should not seek his help.
The Maitlands return to their house and meet Lydia, who is able to see them due to her strange nature and has read and understood the handbook; the three become friends but the Maitlands still want to remove the Deetzes. They summon Betelgeuse, but his crude personality convinces them they made a mistake and they refuse to work with him.
The Maitlands attempt to frighten the Deetzes at a dinner party, but their actions only amuse them and the Deetzes search the attic, and Otho takes the handbook. Betelgeuse manifests as a monstrous snake and attacks them until the Maitlands order him back. Juno summons the Maitlands and reprimands them, as their subpar hauntings and summoning of Betelgeuse are providing proof of the afterlife to the living, and orders them to get rid of the Deetzes. The two cannot bring themselves to scare Lydia and decide to allow the family to stay.
Both films are currently showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill and are worth a look as soon as possible. As always, we recommend that you check out the website at www.royaltheaters.com where you can pay for your show in advance and secure your favorite seat as well.