These amazing “pizza sandwiches” are easy to make, and are stuffed with Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Perfect for a hearty lunch or dinner with a salad!
Ready in 1h 40m | SERVES: 4
INGREDIENTS
DOUGH:
¾ cup warm water
1 ½ teaspoons instant yeast, (1/2 packet)
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
FILLING:
3 links Italian sausage, casings removed and sausage crumbled
½ yellow onion, diced
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus a pinch
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup marinara sauce, plus more for dipping
8 slices deli ham
20 slices pepperoni
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 large egg
DIRECTIONS
Make the dough: In a medium bowl, combine the warm water, yeast, flour, and salt.
Mix with a rubber spatula until well-combined and the dough comes together into a ball.
Lightly flour a clean surface, then turn the dough out and knead for 1-2 minutes to smooth and encourage gluten development. Shape the dough into a ball.
Drizzle the olive oil in a clean large bowl. Add the dough ball and turn to coat in the oil.
Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise for 1 hour, or until doubled in size.
Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
While the dough is rising, make the filling: Add the sausage to a medium nonstick pan over medium heat and cook until no longer pink, 5-6 minutes. Add the onion, salt, and pepper and continue to cook until the sausage is browned, about 5 minutes more.
Remove from the heat and let cool.
After the dough has risen, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 4 portions, then roll each into rounds of about ¼-inch (½ cm) thick.
Spread ¼ of the sauce over one half of each dough round, leaving a ½-inch (1 cm) border along the edge. Top each one with 2 slices of ham, 5 pepperoni, ¼ of the sausage and onion mixture, and ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese.
Lightly beat the egg with a pinch of salt. Brush the egg wash on the border of the dough, fold the other half over, and press the edges together. Starting from one corner, fold the dough over itself in a twist. Tuck the other corner underneath. Transfer the calzones to the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with egg wash and score the tops with a knife to allow steam to escape.
Bake for 15-17 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool for 5 minutes.
Serve the calzones with marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.