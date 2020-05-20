Mackay High School’s nine graduating seniors will receive recognition for their achievements Saturday, June 27. A 2 p.m. commencement ceremony on the football field is planned.
Mackay Superintendent Susan Buescher said chairs will be provided for graduates and a limited number of family members, and faculty will get a row of seats near the stage. Anyone else who wants to attend will most likely need to bring their own seating as school administrators are trying to keep the ceremony as small as possible.
Buescher said students and parents all decided to hold graduation on June 27. They wanted to delay the ceremony until Idaho passed through phase four of the Idaho Rebounds plan, which is tentatively pegged from June 13-26. All phases of the reopening could be altered if the number of coronavirus cases increases in the state, according to the governor’s office. Phase four allows for groups of more than 50 people.
“Waiting till the final phase gives us the most flexibility,” said Buescher. She is concerned restrictions on large gatherings will still be in place at the end of June. If coronavirus restrictions on group sizes are still in place on June 27, Buescher expects to live-stream the event for people who won’t be allowed on the football field.
Even though graduation will be held outside, Buescher said administrators aren’t taking any chances. They are doing everything they can to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed so the ceremony can go off without a hitch.
“We don’t know anything for sure right now, just that we’re going to have graduation,” Buescher said.