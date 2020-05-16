Seniors graduating from Salmon High School have to wait until June 5 for their commencement ceremony, but Superintendent Chris Born thinks it will be worth the wait.
“We’re trying to do the best we can and make it as unique as possible,” Born said. The ceremony is planned for 7 p.m. that Friday.
The ceremony will be held in the school’s parking lot. Comparing it to a drive-in theater, Born said people will be able to set up chairs in the parking lot while the ceremony is projected on either a large screen or the side of the school building. KSRA radio will broadcast the event. Seniors will be honored with banners hanging on Main Street as well.
The goal is to make the ceremony as memorable as possible, but also as safe as possible, Born said. A top priority when planning graduation was figuring out how to maintain physical distancing.
Born and school board members looked at multiple options and felt having the ceremony outside where people bring their own seats was the best way to honor their seniors without causing harm.
The last hurdle is figuring out how to erect a stage on the school’s sidewalk, Born said. One option is to get a flatbed trailer, park it outside the school and decorate it for the occasion.