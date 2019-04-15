A Cal Fire firefighter creates a back burn on Cloverdale Road near Redding, Calif., during the Carr Fire July 28, 2018. With nearly 40 million people living in California and development spreading into once-wild regions, some of the state's best tools toward preventing wildfires can't be widely used. Still, there is growing agreement that the state must step up its use of forest management through prescribed burns and vegetation removal in an attempt to lessen the impact of wildfires. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)