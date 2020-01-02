Boy, you just never know where you’ll find the inspiration for a story!
I was with a friend earlier this week and visiting with his most charming sister. She made a comment about meeting someone and having coffee with a clown! Now that statement as it stands on its own raises questions and a few chuckles but a pic on her iPhone brought it all into context. The unnamed “coffee-mate” actually showed up in full clown face splendor! Must have made more than a few impressions at the coffee “watering hole” and a second date chance was literally “face painted away!”
Now you’re probably wondering what “coffee with clowns” has to do with the price of after Christmas bargains, but as always, I’ll get to that. The statement, coffee with clowns, and all it’s accompanying imagery, moved and inspired me in unexpected ways. Actually, it provided a perfect twist of irony as we travel the dreaded month of January!
Now January, as we all know, can be a long, long month. Christmas is past with all of the stored-up cheer, giving, peace on earth and good will to all people! And for me, that’s where the irony of “coffee with clowns” fits so nicely. Jesus often warned his sometimes “slow-witted” followers to watch out for “false-faces!” The Greek word was actually hypocrites, used to denote the play-actors of the day. We still have more than a passing acquaintance with “false faces” and often they can be seen as I take a look in the morning mirror. If we can be totally honest, you know exactly what I mean.
We move from the sheer joy of Christmas time to the dread of the often inhospitable days of January! And the transition really has nothing to do with the temperatures outside! It all has to do with the “temperatures” inside. We wipe away our “happy faces” so quickly it makes you wonder, “Was that really a clown in the coffee shop?” Well ... that can only be determined by you and me. We let the post-Christmas “let-down” spiral down our good will and hopes and dreams as quickly as the dipping January temperatures!
And the really sad fact is ... we just don’t have to fall into that trap! Christmas isn’t just a day or season but a gift we need to carry each and every day of the year!
Christmas, in all its ancient beauty, reminds us of the ultimate gift of love. God, the ultimate giver of love, gave his one and only Son for the benefit and saving of all humankind. He sent His Son to begin life in a way we all understand. Jesus would begin life in humble beginnings. Just like us as we all begin life in humble beginnings with so much possibility standing at the stable door. And in an ironic way, both of these ideas mold together to change how we might view ... our post-Christmas days.
January can be a do-over as we let the miracle of humble beginnings stir us into a “Christmas every day of the year” kinda thinking! We share “a face” that finally grasps the real truth of Christmas. A truth that is centered in gifts given and gifts received. Actually one “gift” will do, the gift of a Son. A Son who teaches and leads by example, what it means to present ... your only face that matters. A face that shines forth with hope, sharing, giving, and caring. A face in all it’s humility, reveals a true beauty that makeup and masks just can’t ... “mask”.
So this year, as I have “coffee with clowns”, especially with me being the clown, I will keep one simple reminder in mind. No matter what I look like on the outside, it’s the inside that really matters. Christmas wasn’t built for a day or a season but for a day in and day out year-long event! It’s God’s gift to you and to me to get us through all those “false face” days that threaten to drag us down but ... fear not!
Although we may “clown” around some days, we know what it means to look face to face, into the eyes of the One who loves me regardless! And that is no coffee shop banter! As I look in the morning mirror, I can let my clown self really smile and bring a little cheer to others through the day. May the Lord of all giving, peace, cheer and good will richly bless you and yours this New Year!