Be sure to look inside today’s edition of the Bingham County Chronicle for a special kids’ Spring/Easter Coloring Book contest!
Children can color as many pages as they wish, but they need to color them by themselves.
Colored pages need to be returned to the store designated on each page to be part of the contest. The deadline for returning colored pages is Friday, April 19. Some stores are offering prizes just for turning in the colored page. Others will judge the colored pages and offer a prize to the winner.
Rules state only one entry per child, per business. The contest is open to all children 10 years of age or younger. Additional coloring books are available for free at any of the participating merchants and the Bingham County Chronicle, 33 S. Broadway in Blackfoot.