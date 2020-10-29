It is horror film release week this week, just in time for Halloween on Saturday.
The second scary horror film to be released with Halloween as its target is the Jacob Chase directed film “Come Play” which is an expansion of his short film “Larry.”
The film is a great demonstration of how the film industry has used electronic devices as a medium or conduit for evil as they try to enter our world and the targets are often autistic, non-verbal children as we saw in the classic film “The Shining” based upon the book of the same name by Stephen King.
Other films that showed that same premise were “The Ring” and “Poltergeist” which have long been around and have a solid following.
Those predecessors are among the more obvious influences of writer-director Jacob Chase’s gripping family-in-peril chiller, “Come Play,” expanded with great assurance in both craft and storytelling from his imaginative 5-minute short, “Larry.” The idea of a children’s picture book as a demonic incubator recalls “The Babadook”; both the creature design and the strategic use of a motion detector summon the “Alien” franchise; and even the shark-tooth trim on the young protagonist’s hoodie seems a playful nod to “Jaws,” while his mop-top is pure Danny Torrance in “The Shining.”
Much like J.J. Abrams in “Super 8,” Chase shows nimble command of specific genre references without falling into a derivative trap. The Focus Features Halloween release doesn’t exactly break new ground but it does put an intriguing spin on familiar elements by giving the techno presence a semblance of sentient conscience driven by loneliness. Peeking from behind the screen of a smartphone, tablet or other digital device, it identifies a suitable human target with whom to connect and give it three-dimensional life. Until that process is complete, it can only be seen by the naked eye via the device.
The short film (worth a watch on YouTube) revolves around a night-shift parking-yard attendant who unleashes a monster by flipping through the pages of a creepy story on a tablet from the Lost & Found box, complete with H.R. Giger-esque illustrations. The feature shifts its focus to the same character’s troubled young son, ramping up the vulnerability and folding in the anxieties of the boy’s frazzled mother.
When one of his elementary school classmates petulantly asks why Oliver (Azhy Robertson) gets to use his smartphone in class, another kid explains with blunt impatience, “He’s autistic, dude.” Oliver uses a dialogue app to communicate but is otherwise non-verbal.
He’s able to show affection with his father Marty (John Gallagher Jr.), but Oliver has minimal rapport with his mother Sarah (Gillian Jacobs), refusing even to look her in the eye. The boy’s parents are in the process of separating; Sarah resents her husband for breezing in with presents and hugs while she does the heavy lifting of speech-therapy classes and coaxing Oliver through his daily routine.
Much of that consists of muffling his isolation in SpongeBob SquarePants episodes, until his smartphone randomly coughs up a children’s story called “Misunderstood Monsters,” about a lonely creature named Larry. Even from his first cursory scan of the story’s illustrated pages, where Oliver learns that “Larry just wants a friend,” the boy becomes aware of a presence in the shadows. Both on the screen and in his bedroom. Marty dismisses Oliver’s terror as a nightmare, but Sarah seems convinced it’s based in real fear.
Chase and DP Maxime Alexandre (who shot Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) are smart to stick by the principle that less is more with movie monsters, keeping our glimpses of Larry brief and partially obscured until well into the film to boost the tension. It helps also that, like “The Babadook,” the 10-foot-tall monster relies predominantly on practical effects with discreet CG enhancement. Four puppeteers are credited with operating Larry, which was designed and fabricated by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
This film is scary, demonic and fits the genre to a ‘T’ for what people who enjoy this type of film and will relish the release.
It covers all the bases of what people go to scary movies to see.
For those who enjoy this genre of film, this will be right up your alley and as such, it ranks a solid 4 on a scale of 1-5 as being worthy to view.
It’s probably not suitable for un-escorted children to see without adult supervision, so keep that in mind. The film begins its run at the Blackfoot Movie Mill today, just in time for the Halloween weekend and for show times and seating, as always, we encourage you to visit the Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com.