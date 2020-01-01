JANUARY 15
Wynonna Judd at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St., Idaho Falls, 8 p.m.
JANAUARY 16
“Shades of Buble,” a three-man tribute to the music of Michael Buble, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
JANUARY 18
Rawhide ‘N Rosin featuring the music of Vince Crofts, Mindi Reid Palmer, and Shelby Murdock in a backstage event at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $15 for adults, $5 for children 18 & under. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Show starts 7 p.m.
Comedian George Lopez at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, two shows, 5 and 8 p.m., Chiefs Event Center — 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.
FEBRUARY 10
Skillet at Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 6 p.m.
FEBRUARY 14
Tiller’s Folly, modern-day storytellers uniting the past, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
FEBRUARY 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, MARCH 2
“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
FEBRUARY 22
Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7 p.m. Brought to the BPAC by Citizens for Decency.
Sara Evans at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 8 p.m.
APRIL 2
Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 8 p.m.
APRIL 4
Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 2
Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18
“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
If you have an upcoming entertainment event you would like in the Coming Attractions schedule, email information to bccnews@bcchron.com.