NOVEMBER 15
Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
NOVEMBER 16
Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.
NOVEMBER 22
Urban Cowboy 39th Anniversary Tour featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 8 p.m., Chiefs Event Center — 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.
NOVEMBER 29
Forgotten Carols at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Kick off your holiday season with this memorable show. The goal is to keep it as an annual holiday event in the community. Tickets are $19.50-$34.50 and can only be purchased at forgottencarols.com.
DECEMBER 4
Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
DECEMBER 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16
“Plaid Tidings” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
DECEMBER 16
Larry, Steve and Rudy — The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m., Stephens Performing Arts Center, Pocatello.
DECEMBER 21
David Archuleta Christmas Tour 2019, 7 p.m., Stephens Performing Arts Center, Pocatello.
DECEMBER 27
Three Dog Night, 8 P.M., Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls.
JANUARY 15
Wynonna Judd at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St., Idaho Falls, 8 p.m.
JANAUARY 16
“Shades of Buble,” a three-man tribute to the music of Michael Buble, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
JANUARY 18
Comedian George Lopez at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, two shows, 5 and 8 p.m., Chiefs Event Center — 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.
FEBRUARY 14
Tiller’s Folly, modern-day storytellers uniting the past, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
FEBRUARY 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, MARCH 2
“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
APRIL 4
Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 2
Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18
“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
If you have an upcoming entertainment event you would like in the Coming Attractions schedule, email information to bccnews@bcchron.com.