NOVEMBER 15

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.

Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.

NOVEMBER 16

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade drama students present “Wartsalot, the Frog Prince” by Jeannette Jaquish at the Nuart Theater at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.

Mountain View Middle School drama students present “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash” by Patrick Rainville Dorn at the Nuart Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $20 per household.

NOVEMBER 22

Urban Cowboy 39th Anniversary Tour featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 8 p.m., Chiefs Event Center — 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.

NOVEMBER 29

Forgotten Carols at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center 7 p.m. Kick off your holiday season with this memorable show. The goal is to keep it as an annual holiday event in the community. Tickets are $19.50-$34.50 and can only be purchased at forgottencarols.com.

DECEMBER 4

Lightwire Theater “A Very Electric Christmas” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

DECEMBER 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16

“Plaid Tidings” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.

DECEMBER 16

Larry, Steve and Rudy — The Gatlin Brothers, 7 p.m., Stephens Performing Arts Center, Pocatello.

DECEMBER 21

David Archuleta Christmas Tour 2019, 7 p.m., Stephens Performing Arts Center, Pocatello.

DECEMBER 27

Three Dog Night, 8 P.M., Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls.

JANUARY 15

Wynonna Judd at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St., Idaho Falls, 8 p.m.

JANAUARY 16

“Shades of Buble,” a three-man tribute to the music of Michael Buble, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

JANUARY 18

Comedian George Lopez at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, two shows, 5 and 8 p.m., Chiefs Event Center — 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall.

FEBRUARY 14

Tiller’s Folly, modern-day storytellers uniting the past, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, MARCH 2

“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.

APRIL 4

Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 2

Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18

“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.

