FEBRUARY 10

Skillet at Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 14

Tiller’s Folly, modern-day storytellers uniting the past, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 20

Steep Canyon Rangers at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, MARCH 2

“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.

FEBRUARY 22

Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7 p.m. Brought to the BPAC by Citizens for Decency.

Sara Evans at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 8 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations featuring Jeffrey Siegel at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 14

Catapult at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

MARCH 15

Tracy Byrd at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.

MARCH 24

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 2

Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 8 p.m.

APRIL 3

Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 4

Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 5

Champions of Magic at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 5 p.m.

APRIL 18

The Duttons at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 2

Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18

“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.

MAY 10

Yolanda Del Rio at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.

