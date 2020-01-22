FEBRUARY 10
Skillet at Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 6 p.m.
FEBRUARY 14
Tiller’s Folly, modern-day storytellers uniting the past, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
FEBRUARY 20
Steep Canyon Rangers at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
FEBRUARY 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, MARCH 2
“Madagascar Jr.” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
FEBRUARY 22
Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts 7 p.m. Brought to the BPAC by Citizens for Decency.
Sara Evans at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 8 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations featuring Jeffrey Siegel at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 14
Catapult at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 15
Tracy Byrd at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.
MARCH 24
The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 2
Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 8 p.m.
APRIL 3
Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 4
Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 5
Champions of Magic at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 5 p.m.
APRIL 18
The Duttons at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 2
Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18
“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
MAY 10
Yolanda Del Rio at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.
If you have an upcoming entertainment event you would like in the Coming Attractions schedule, email information to bccnews@bcchron.com.