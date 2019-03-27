APRIL 4
Shelley High School drama begins presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at SHS, 570 W. Fir in Shelley, with eight performances.
APRIL 13
Firth Community Orchestra presents free spring concert at the Firth High School gymnasium, 3 p.m. Enjoy a mosaic of melodies performed by the orchestra under the direction of Angela Carlson, also featuring the Idaho Falls Choralaires.
APRIL 19
Masters of Illusion at Chiefs Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall. 8 p.m.
MAY 24
Sawyer Brown in concert, Chiefs Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall. 8 p.m.
JUNE 22
Comedian Jeff Foxworthy at Chiefs Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall. Two performances.
NOVEMBER 22
Urban Cowboy Reunion featuring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee at Chiefs Events Center, 777 Bannock Trail, Fort Hall. 8 p.m.
If you have an upcoming entertainment event you would like in the Coming Attractions schedule, email information to bccnews@bcchron.com.