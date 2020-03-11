MARCH 13
Mac Powell and the Family Reunion at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, 8 p.m.
MARCH 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20
Blackfoot High School presents the musical “Peter Pan” at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $10 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 14
Catapult at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 15
Tracy Byrd at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.
MARCH 23, 24, 26, 27, 28
Snake River Theatre Company Presents “The Addams Family,” a new musical comedy, at the Snake River High School auditorium. Nightly at 7 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets $7 each or $35 for immediate family.
MARCH 24
The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella On Ice at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 26
The Steel Woods at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
APRIL 2
Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 8 p.m.
APRIL 3
Nathan Pacheco at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 4
Gentri, the gentlemen trio, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 5
Champions of Magic at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 5 p.m.
APRIL 9
David Archuleta at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, 7p.m.
APRIL 18
The Duttons at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
APRIL 24, 25, 27
Aberdeen High School presents “Camelot” at Aberdeen Performing Arts Center’s Wayne Millett Theater.
MAY 2
Mile Twelve, new voices in progressive bluegrass, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8, 9, 11, 15, 16, 18
“Savannah Sipping Society” at the Nuart Theater, 7:30 p.m., $10 per seat.
MAY 10
Yolanda Del Rio at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 6 p.m.
MAY 31
Rodney Carrington at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel in Fort Hall, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
JUNE 13
The Sweet at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello at 7 p.m. with opening act Transit Authority, a Chicago tribute band. Doors open at 6 p.m.
JULY 30
Megadeth at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello at 6 p.m.
If you have an upcoming entertainment event you would like in the Coming Attractions schedule, email information to bccnews@bcchron.com.