BLACKFOOT – Potential changes to some of the fleet vehicles used by the county, including probation, planning and zoning, and the Road and Bridge Department have been discussed by Bingham County commissioners.
Starting with probation, the commissioners spoke with Shawn Hill prior about budgets and suggested a potential switch of vehicles depending on clarification which was received from Jeff Gardner of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Gardner confirmed they had in fact informed Hill properly about the pricing of a new lease Toyota RAV-4, that it would cost the county only $1,800 a year, or $120 a month, with a new one being provided every year. It would eliminate maintenance besides oil changes and fueling, potentially eliminating an entire expenditure for the county.
While discussing the possibility of probation taking one of these RAV-4s as a replacement for their four-wheel-drive pickup, the suggestion was given that the Planning and Zoning Commission look into utilizing the same option. It was discussed whether P&Z would need to have a larger mileage allotment where the minimum is 12,000 miles for $1,800, the higher mileage amounts increase the cost considerably.
It would be financially feasible with either option because of the elimination of repair costs, but discussion suggested that if they went with the base of 12,000 miles per vehicle, assuming one department was getting close on miles and the other was not, they would be able to share the low-mileage vehicle. Future discussion will be taking place about going the next steps on the subject.
Vehicles continued to be the topic when Dusty Whited joined for his weekly meeting with the commissioners.
He requested trading in two older Peterbilt tractors to Kenworth Sales for a brand new T800 Series Kenworth tractor, the same series of truck they are using for most of the county dump trucks and snow plows.
The two Peterbilts have become a financial burden on the county with costly repairs becoming more common according to Whited. The plan would be to consolidate the work of both older Peterbilt trucks into the single new Kenworth, used for pulling a belly dump trailer in the summer construction season, and attaching a plow and sander for the winter.
The plan presented only met opposition from Commissioner Mark Bair, who wants to err on the side of caution because they do not know how the state’s funding to the county will look because of COVID-19. Commissioner Jessica Lewis alongside Commissioner Whitney Manwaring spoke in favor of making the trade and paying the difference. The cost would exceed what they have in their current budget and would force them to dip into next year’s budget, according to Whited. Due to that, it would require the county to move funds around near the end of the fiscal year to cover the costs, pulling from departments that did not spend their entire budget.