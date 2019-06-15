June 16
East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, 97 Park Street, Blackfoot.
June 18
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
Blackfoot Planning & Zoning special meeting at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. City Hall and the City Council Chambers are accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance can contact Donna Parkinson at (208) 785-8600, Ext. 3 to make arrangements. Please notify the city at least 3 days before the meeting with your request.
June 19
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Jazz On A Stick, 6-8 p.m.
June 20
Bingham County Property Taxes due, second half.
Snake River Valley Miniature Horse Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in the Goddard Pavilion.
TWO SPIRIT AWARENESS: Shoshsone-Bannock Hotel and Casino — LGBTQ 2 — Spirit Awareness Event — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traditional Welcome and Prayers. Randy Burns, founder of gay American Indians and Clyde Hall, Cultural History. Domestic/Sexual Abuse: A social problem and solution. GUEST SPEAKER: Lenny Hayes, MA; Domestic violence on the LGBTQ community. ISU Janet Anderson, Dr. Rick Pongratz, suicide among LGBTQ. Mothers’ Panel: A Mother’s View. A social dance will follow at Shoshone-Bannock Festival Arbor with grand entry at 6 p.m.
June 21
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
Snake River Valley Miniature Horse Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in the Goddard Pavilion.
June 22
Snake River Valley Miniature Horse Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in the Goddard Pavilion.
Auditions for local talent for downtown Blackfoot events to be held June 27. Looking for singers, dancers, acrobats, etc. Call Ron or Cheyenne at (208) 785-1195 between noon and 4 p.m. to schedule an audition.
Aberdeen Days in Aberdeen.
June 23
Snake River Valley Miniature Horse Show at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in the Goddard Pavilion.
June 25
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
June 26
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Randy’s Shack Band, 6-8 p.m.
Otter Creek, backstage event at Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets $12. Doors open 7 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m.
June 28
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relays at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Grandstand arena — 6-8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults 16/up; $6 for children, ages 5-15; or $25 for families.
June 29
Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relays at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds Grandstand arena — 6-8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults 16/up; $6 for children, ages 5-15; or $25 for families.
July 2
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
Blackfoot City Council meets at 7 p.m. at city council chambers, 7 p.m.
July 3
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Coldwater, 6-8 p.m.
July 5
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
July 9
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
July 10
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Triple J, 6-8 p.m.
July 12
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
July 13
Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road, Blackfoot.
July 15
Vacation Bible School at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson, Shelley. For ages 4 years old through middle school. Starts at 9:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor John Lovegrove at 208-357-1962.
July 16
Vacation Bible School at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson, Shelley. For ages 4 years old through middle school. Starts at 9:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor John Lovegrove at 208-357-1962.
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
July 17
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
.Vacation Bible School at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson, Shelley. For ages 4 years old through middle school. Starts at 9:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor John Lovegrove at 208-357-1962.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Pocatello Gateway Chorus, 6-8 p.m.
July 18
Vacation Bible School at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson, Shelley. For ages 4 years old through middle school. Starts at 9:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor John Lovegrove at 208-357-1962.
July 19
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
Vacation Bible School at Shelley Baptist Church, 471 South Emerson, Shelley. For ages 4 years old through middle school. Starts at 9:30 a.m. through 12 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor John Lovegrove at 208-357-1962.
July 23
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
July 24
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Rail City Jazz, 6-8 p.m.
July 26
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Maker activity at 2 p.m. at the city park.
July 27
BHS Alumni 4th Annual Get-Together, Jensen’s Grove Ampitheater. Casual, open-house noon til dark. All classes from BHS and surrounding area schools welcome. Music, food, beverage (bring your instrument and join the jam session, bring an appetizer, bring your beverage -adult if you wish). Make plans to meet your friends at this gathering.
July 30
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, crafts at 2 p.m. at the library.
July 31
Aberdeen Summer Reading Program, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Lyle Albertson, 6-8 p.m.
August 2
Goshen Reunion--Quarry stone history ride to old Goshen town site will be at 10 a.m. friends/classmates are invited. Pack a lunch. For more information call Boyd E. Christensen at: 208-705-4874.
August 3
Goshen Reunion, friends/classmates are invited, 11am at the Goshen Church. Bring a pot lunch dish for a noon luncheon. Utensils provided. Music, program and history will be shared.
August 7
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring The Westerners, 6-8 p.m.
August 10
Blackfoot Maker’s Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be held outside at Paisley Cakes at 1800 E. Airport Road, Blackfoot.August 14
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Under Western Skies, 6-8 p.m.
August 21
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Vincent Croft, 6-8 p.m.
August 28
Volunteers welcome during Making Mats for the Homeless at the southeast corner of the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N. Broadway, 3-5 p.m.
Music In The Park at Courthouse Square in Blackfoot featuring Idaho Falls Community Concert Band, 6-8 p.m.