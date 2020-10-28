OCTOBER 29
The 2020 Juried Art Show at the Candy Jar Art Gallery, running through Oct. 31. The show is being judged by Rick J Delanty, a California native who has received multiple awards at regional, national, and international shows. He specializes in painting California landscapes in an impressionistic style. His work can be seen at https://www.delantyfineart.com/. For more information, visit the council webpage at binghamarts.org. The Juried Art Show is sponsored by the Bingham Arts Council, The Candy Jar Gallery, and Shelley Supporters of the Arts.
Snake River Theatre Company presents “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” 7 p.m. at Snake River High School. Tickets $7 a seat, $35 immediate families. Pre-sold tickets available by calling (208) 681-5459 or available at the door.
OCTOBER 30
Snake River Theatre Company presents “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” 7 p.m. at Snake River High School. Tickets $7 a seat, $35 immediate families. Pre-sold tickets available by calling (208) 681-5459 or available at the door.
NOVEMBER 3
ELECTION DAY.
The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency will hold its November meeting at 7 a.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
NOVEMBER 4
The Blackfoot Community Pantry at 245 W. Sexton is open from 3-6 p.m. During this time, operating with an abundance of caution, it is strictly drive through. A box of food is available to any person who needs it. Please call Ronda Cheatham, pantry director, at (208) 604-2977 with your questions.
NOVEMBER 7
The 10th annual Blackfoot Tater Trot will be happening, but due to COVID-19 concerns it will be a “virtual” event. This event raises funds to support Blackfoot’s Christmas Box Project, which provides food for families in our area at Christmas time. You will still run or walk the desired distance, but then you will post your results on-line. You can do the walking/running on your treadmill, design your own course, or run the old course (the day of the event organizers will post markers on the course). To register, go to https://communitydinnertable.org/tater-trot-2020/