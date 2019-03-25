TODAY, March 26
Rotary Club Meeting at Tommy Vaughn’s Restaurant, Jensen’s Grove Drive – 12:10 p.m.
March 27
2019 Tribal Elections — Bannock Creek Meet & Greet for the candidates to answer any questions the community may have on their leadership position and experience. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. and food is served.
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway, from 3-5 p.m.
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story “Lions and Lambs.”
March 27-28
Snake River School District Spring Break (no school).
March 28
Blackfoot School Board meeting: Thursday, March 28 – District Office located at 270 E Bridge.
March 29-30
7th Annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest at Snake River Junior High School, 922 West Highway 39, Blackfoot. We will have 23 fun classes for you to choose from! There will be 13 quilt-related shops in the vendors mall providing the ultimate shopping experience. Plus, we will have a trunk show both Friday and Saturday! For more details check out our website www.blackfootquiltfest.com. Class registration is now open!! Call Jenny at 208-681-8264 or 208-680-3246. Stitch N Giggle with the Stitch N Giggle Quilt Group!
April 3
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story : ”Worms” — 129 N Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
Freedom First Society presents “Which World Will It Be?” on socialism in America. Meeting room (next to Petal & Bloom), 91 N. Broadway, Blackfoot, 7 p.m. For more information, contact Dr. Kirt Mckinlay at (208) 681-8218. FreedomFirstSociety.org
April 6
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. An International Men’s March to stop sexual assault and domestic violence. Saturday, April 6, 2019. Sign in at 8:30 a.m. at the Bingham Crisis Center, 288 N Shilling Ave, Blackfoot. 9 a.m. walk. For more information call the Bingham Crisis Center at 208-785-1047.
April 10
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – 10 a.m. Today’s Story: “Baby Animals” — 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
Helping Hands for the Homeless. Meets every Wednesday at the Blackfoot Public Library, 129 N Broadway from 3-5 p.m.
April 17
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “Easter” 10 a.m., 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6.
April 24
Blackfoot Public Library Story Time – “April Showers” 10 a.m, 129 N. Broadway – (208) 785-8628. Story Time is best suited for children up to age 6
April 29
Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Town Hall meeting. Bring your family and friends to meet the experts from Idaho Mexican Consulate, Department of Education, Department of Labor. 5:30-8:30 pm. At Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln, Blackfoot. Interpreters will be provided, childcare will be provided. For more information contact the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs, 2399 S Orchard Street, Suite 102, PO Box 83720, Boise ID 83720-0006 (208)334-3776 www.icha.idaho.gov.
May 19-25
LIMITED SEATING STILL AVAILABLE!!!!!!!
Visit Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota with the Bingham County Senior Citizens Center May 19 — 25. This trip is open to anyone over the age of 18. $615 includes: Motor Coach transportation, 6 nights lodging including 4 consecutive nights in SD, 10 meals (6 breakfasts and 4 dinners), visit to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, tour of Wildlife Loop Road at Custer State Park, admission to the Unique Journey Museum, guided Tour of Deadwood, plus gaming at a Deadwood Casino, visit to the Amazing Crazy Horse Memorial, and much more! Don’t miss this opportunity! Call Liz at (208) 785-4714 for more information or to get your spot reserved.