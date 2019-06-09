Bruce and Paula Tiegs of Greenleaf are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Paula, now retired, worked in accounts receivable/cost accounting and Bruce, also retired, worked in financial services.
Their children are Jeff (Jaqi) Tiegs, Pullman, Washington; and Jill (Tom) English, Genesee, Idaho.
The also have two grandchildren Lucas and Molly English and one step grandchild, Kyleah McCoy.
They were married on June 7, 1969 in Priest River, Idaho.
They celebrated the milestone event with a cruise to Hawaii and with a local celebration with a small gathering of immediate family and friends.