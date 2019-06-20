Larry Axtell is celebrating his 60th birthday. He was born in Nampa on June 19, 1961, at 7:10 a.m.
Children are: Kayla (D.J. Razutis) of Renton Washington; Krista Axtell, Nyssa Oregon; and Kenna (Jake Waggoner) and Josh Seid of Midvale, Idaho.
He has six grandchildren — Jace, Kali, Trenton, Kinley, Kade and Cooper.
LARRY AXTELL Turns 60! How the years have flown! Come join in celebrating Larry’s 60th birthday on Saturday, June 22, 3 to 6 p.m. at TNT’s Grill, Banquet Room, 1411 Shilo Dr. in Nampa. No gifts, bring your memories to share.