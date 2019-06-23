Chuck Howard and Connie (Helt) Howard of Caldwell are celebrating 40 years of marriage. Connis is a retired school teacher and Chuck is a retired Simplot truck driver.
Their children Trina Howard and Colin Howard live with the family. Will Howard lives in Ontario, Oregon and Tracy Howard and wife Lindsey live in West Richland, Washington.
They have two grandchildren.
Chuck and Connie were married at the family farm, southwest of Caldwell, on June 23, 1979.
There will be a celebration hosted by their family and children from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road in Caldwell.
All family and friends welcome; your presence will be all the gifts we need.