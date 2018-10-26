Idaho Horse Park fundraiser returns to Nampa
NAMPA — The Idaho Horse Park Foundation’s biannual fundraiser is returning to the Ford Idaho Horse Park at 6 p.m. today.
The evening will include a variety of equestrian performances — such as dressage, reining and a form of cutting — paired with live orchestral music from members of the Boise Philharmonic.
The event, called the Equus and Overture Gala, first began in 2002 not only as a means of raising money for the Idaho Horse Park Foundation, but also to raise awareness about what the Idaho Horse Park brings to the community.
“I don’t think the public realizes what we have here and the economic impact the shows that come to the Center bring to this economy,” said Sherri Boardman, vice president of the foundation.
A couple weeks ago, during a seven-day event at the Idaho Horse Park, Boardman said two people from out of town bought pickups right in Nampa. According to Boardman, this is a fairly common occurrence and demonstrates how their events affect the local community.
In addition to fundraising for the foundation and showcasing the economic effect of the horse park, Boardman said this year’s event is especially important in proving how valuable the facility is to the city of Nampa.
“This year, in particular, is important because of the (City Council’s) support in overruling the sale of our property,” Boardman said.
Boardman is referring to the City Council vote in January that spared a portion of the horse park from being sold for development. Since the council voted to keep this piece of land incorporated with the horse park, according to Jeannine Ickes, a member of the foundation board, the foundation has focused on raising funds, making improvements to the park and educating the public about the park.
According to Ickes, Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and his wife, Lori, will attend the event, as well as Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and some Nampa City Council members. In addition to the equestrian performances and live music, there will also be a gourmet dinner served.
“I’ve ridden horses all my life and I’ve never seen anything with this variety of equine entertainment,” Ickes said. “I almost can’t believe it’s happening in Nampa. I think if people in the community, even nonhorse people, were to see it even once, they’d love it.”