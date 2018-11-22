GRANGEVILLE — GoBidToday.com, an auction business out of Grangeville, is currently hosting an online-only auction for a 93-year collection of antique tractors and crawlers from the estate of Edward Franklin “Ted” Billups.
The auction began on Nov. 1 and will continue until the bidding ends at 3 p.m. PST Thursday.
GoBidToday.com is owned by husband-and-wife team of Kyle and Ashley Musick. A little over four years ago, the Musicks moved to Grangeville from the Treasure Valley to start GoBidyToday.com after each of them had spent many years working in the auction industry.
Kyle said that between the two of them, they have more than 30 years of experience in the auction industry.
Kyle said he is honored that GoBidToday.com was contracted to complete the liquidation of Billups’ 30-plus tractor collection. Kyle said Billups was a well-known tractor collector and restoration expert in Grangeville. All of the machines in this online auction were restored by Ted himself from the motor out, with few hours spent on them after restoration.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to offer these machines at auction,” Kyle said. “They have been fully and expertly restored by Ted Billups himself, and now will be available to the public.”
Billups was born and raised on the Camas Prairie and began work at the age of 19 at the local John Deere dealership, Brown Motors (later called Bell Equipment) in Grangeville, where he worked for 75 years. While working there, Billups developed a hydraulic booster steering system that was integrated into all of Brown Motors’ three-lunge crawlers, making them easier to steer. Kyle said Billups was known throughout the community for his extensive knowledge, which he often shared, as well as his work ethic.
Billups started his own antique tractor collection in addition to working at Brown Motors. In each year’s Fourth of July parade in Grangeville, many of his tractors would often be featured. Billups’ collection and expertise have been featured in "Farm Collector" and "Fastline" magazines, as well as numerous other publications. Ted and his wife, Dolores, were also active members of their community and various tractor clubs. Ted was even inducted into the National Hall of Fame of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association in 2010.
According to Kyle, Billups’ tractor collection is pretty special, with a few of the particularly noteworthy machines including the Caterpillar R3, Buckeye Trundaar, Yuba ball tread tractor, Caterpillar Holt 5 Ton and John Deere 830, all of which are very rare and historic tractors.
Bidding, videos and in-depth descriptions of all the tractors available can be found at GoBidToday.com.