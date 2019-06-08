Planning a trip abroad this summer? At Saint Alphonsus, we believe a well-traveled journey is a journey well planned. That’s why we’re committed to helping travelers reduce the serious health risks they may encounter, so they are well prepared to enjoy their time spent abroad. If you’re traveling overseas, here are a few tips to consider.
Immunizations — seek out a travel medicine clinic to help you determine which immunizations you will need in order to travel to certain regions of the world. These clinics provide consults on the specific countries you will be traveling and can provide you the most up-to-date information on current disease outbreaks and country requirements for entry prior to travel.
Food and drink — ingesting contaminated food and drink is the most common cause of illness among travelers. Depending on location, all water is considered contaminated, including ice. We recommend only drinking water from sealed bottles or water that you have boiled and cooled prior to drinking — this includes hot tea or coffee made with boiled water. Additionally, canned or bottled carbonated beverages, beer, or wine are safe to drink if they are sealed prior to consuming. Regarding food consumption, raw food is likely to be contaminated by fertilizers and handling. Try avoiding salads, uncooked vegetables and unpasteurized milk products. Only eat cooked food that is still hot.
Travelers’ diarrhea — one of nature’s ways of ridding the body of noxious agents. If you end up with travelers’ diarrhea, fluid replacement is the best treatment. Drink clear fluids with electrolytes and consume foods such as rice, noodles, plain crackers and bananas. If it’s a mild case, discontinue the use of alcohol and limit dairy products. If you’re experiencing more moderate to severe symptoms (fever of up to 102 F or 39 C, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting) you can treat using the antibiotics such as Ciprofloxacin 500 mg or Azithromycin 500 mg. Consult with a travel medicine clinic or your family doctor prior to traveling, so you have the appropriate medication.
Animals and insects — Viral illnesses such as Zika, Chikungunya, and Dengue fever are caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes, which are present in certain parts of the world. Use insect repellent containing DEET as well as pre-treating clothing with permethrin spray. Avoid contacting animals with fur and teeth, including bats. If you are bitten or come in contact with saliva, scrub the area immediately with plain soap and clean water for 10 minutes. If you have a break in skin, contact the American Consulate or Embassy for help as you will need proper treatment within 24 hours.
By planning ahead and anticipating potential risk prior to your trip, you will be able to feel confident in knowing that you are well prepared.