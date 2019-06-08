SUN VALLEY — Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Sun Valley Wellness Festival and Conference slated for June 28 to July 1.
This marks the 22nd time for the annual event that features more than 30 presentations by national and local wellness experts addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. The SVWFC also offers a Movement Studio, a Wellness Experience Hall, a special film screening, music, and more, according to a news release about the event.
Headline speakers for the 2019 festival include experts on brain health and human potential, behavioral change, trauma recovery, longevity, microbiome health, social media addiction and indigenous foods. The keynote speaker is Dr. Joe Dispenza, an expert on the brain, mind and human potential and best-selling author of “Becoming Supernatural: How Common People are Doing the Uncommon.” He will discuss how people can rewire their brains and recondition their bodies to make lasting changes. Featured festival speakers include: Roshi Joan Halifax, a Buddhist teacher, Zen priest, anthropologist, author, and pioneer in the field of end-of-life care and healing trauma through the medium of mindfulness; Roger McNamee, New York Times best-selling author of “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe;” Dr. David Hepburn, one of Canada’s foremost medical cannabis educators and an internationally sought-after speaker to policymakers, physicians, pharmacists, and the general public; Dr. Zach Bush, a triple board-certified physician focused on applying the rigor of science, the strength of humanity, and the intelligence of nature to transform the world; chef Sean Sherman, an Oglala Sioux, founder of The Sioux Chef and James Beard medal winner who has become internationally renowned in the culinary movement of indigenous foods; and Dr. Steven Gundry, New York Times best-selling author of “The Plant Paradox” and his latest release, “The Longevity Paradox.”
Other 2019 festival speakers and workshop presenters are: Dr. Jason West, integrative medical physician; Dr. Suzanne Anderson, psychologist, speaker, and award-winning author; Dr. Sasha Heinz, developmental psychologist, and behavioral change expert, Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion & Choices, author, and activist; David Pond, astrologer, author and speaker; Dr. Stephen Barrie, physician, scientist and clinical medical researcher; Dr. Judson Wall, a biological dentist; and Dana Stovern, a Somatic money coach.
Over a dozen local Sun Valley area wellness experts are also presenting programs and classes. They include: Traci Ireland for opening and closing ceremonies, Gerry Moffat on tackling change, Dr. Jody Stanislaw on healthy low-carb eating, Lea Flocchini on inner revolution, Blair Brown on panel discussion on medical cannabis, Ryan Redman on guided meditation, Erica Linson on guided hike and meditation, Ashley Clark and Brenda Powell on aerial yoga, Beth Stuart on flow yoga, Katherine Pleasants on yoga, Cathie Caccia on yoga and Starr Amrit on stretching.
In addition, there will be a Movement Studio featuring movement, meditation and yoga classes as well as an Experience Hall where attendees can shop for the latest in wellness products and sample wellness services including massage, reflexology and intuitive readings. New this year is the Insight Stage where free short presentations on a variety of wellness topics will be offered throughout the day. There is no admission fee for the Experience Hall and it is open to the public all weekend.
Other Festival events include live music and a special film screening of “The Last Dalai Lama” with filmmaker Mickey Lemle. The film “takes a fresh look at what is important for the 14th Dalai Lama at age 80 — the historic confrontation between Tibet and China, his influence in political, spiritual and educational spheres, work with neuropsychologists and his personal feelings on aging, dying and whether he will be the last Dalai Lama.”